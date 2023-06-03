It had been a long road to get to the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. A road spotted with constant battles, immense hardship and faithful resilience.

Despite it all, as three Richmond college students climbed the stairs of the courthouse in the summer of 1963, they were moments away from one of the major victories in the Civil Rights Movement – the highest court in the land, for the first time, had weighed in on sit-in protests and sided with the demonstrators.

Three years prior, a growing sit-in movement ignited across the South beginning in Greensboro and taking hold in several cities, including Richmond, with hundreds pushing against discriminatory practices and segregated lunch counters and restaurants.

In the early morning of Feb. 22, 1963, 34 Virginia Union University students left the college and marched downtown. The plan: to stage a sit-in in some of the city’s most influential department stores.

At Thalhimers department store’s luncheon counter, half of the group sat at the “whites-only” lunch counter while the other half attempted to sit in the store’s more upscale tea room. They were all denied service and asked to leave.

When they peacefully refused, they were all arrested. A month later, they were all convicted of trespassing and fined $20 each; ultimately, setting into motion a changing consciousness in the city.

“The Richmond 34, like their counterparts elsewhere, contributed to their own personal and political development, to changes in the behavior of downtown commercial establishments and to changes in constitutional law and public policy,” Times-Dispatch columnist Peter Wallenstein wrote in the Sunday, Feb. 21, 2010 edition of the paper.

For nearly a year following the arrests, picket lines dotted the streets of downtown as folks set up boycotts against stores with segregated facilities.

As the economic impact began to take its toll, many department stores decided to integrate their lunch counters. By the end of 1960, Thalhimers had fully integrated; effectively, ending the picket line.

While those involved in the Civil Rights Movement celebrated this momentous step toward desegregation, the 34 were launching another campaign through the court system.

All 34 members appealed their initial charges. From appeals, their case made its way to the Virginia Supreme Court in which the court ruled that it was the shop owners’ constitutional right to deny someone service.

However, they didn’t stop there. With one more court to weigh in, the group turned to the federal courts which at the time, had not considered any cases regarding sit-in demonstrations.

When the court decided to grant a remand, which effectively, vacated the state's charges and “held that it was unconstitutional for states to require segregation and to use their powers to enforce it,” according to an article in the June 11, 1963 edition of the Times-Dispatch.

Despite the Richmond 34’s contributions, they’re legacy was largely unremembered until 2010. In honor of the event’s 50th anniversary, the 34 were honored and a memorial plaque sits in front of where Thalhimers once stood.

Members of the Richmond 34 include Leroy Bray Jr., Gordon Coleman, Gloria Collins, Robert Dalton, Joseph Ellison, Marise Ellison, Wendell Foster Jr., Anderson Franklin, Woodrow Grant, Albert Van Graves Jr., George Wendall Harris Jr., Thelma Hickman, Joanna Hinton, Carolyn Ann Horne, Richard Jackson, Elizabeth Patricia Johnson, Ford Tucker Johnson Jr., Milton Johnson, Celia Jones, Clarence Jones, John McCall, Frank George Pinkston, Larry Pridgen, Leotis Pryor, Raymond Randolph Jr., Samuel Shaw, Charles Melvin Sherrod, Virginia Simms, Ronald Smith, Barbara Thornton, Randolph Tobias, Donald Vincent-Goode, Patricia Washington and Lois White.