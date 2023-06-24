By morning, Richmond’s main streets welcomed hundreds as they headed to and from work, dined in at their favorite restaurants and shopped in the numerous storefronts that lined its many strips.

By night, those same streets, and restaurants, took on a different look, transforming into a temporary home for some of the city’s vulnerable residents forced to hide behind barroom doors.

For nearly a century, Richmond’s First, Franklin, Main and Foushee streets became known by many in and out of the queer community as “The Block.”

While these streets initially served as cruising spots for gay Richmonders to meet one another, the scene quickly grew as restaurant and bar owners recognized that they could profit from the demands of their nightlife clientele.

So, a blossoming, underground scene was born – with it came an ever-growing queer culture that led to the eventual creation of a drag scene and grassroots movements.

In its history, the Block housed dozens of gay bars including Benny Sepul’s, which adopted a “business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back” business model with its straight clientele patronizing its front room while queer patrons entered through the back; the Dial tone, a bar that had phones at each booth for patrons to discreetly talk to one another from different booths; and Smitty’s, which became a common hangout for women’s queer softball teams.

While the Block continued to thrive, it did not come without its fair share of challenges – from both the government as well as those within the Block.

With the Richmond Police Department’s Vice Squad constantly patrolling its streets and the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority revoking liquor licenses, effectively shutting down places for being “gathering places for homosexuals” and “promoting lewd behavior,” the Block, like its patrons, learned to be fluid shifting its location often as one place closed and another opened.

In 1967, Eton Inn, a prominent queer bar, located at 938 W. Grace St., which until recently housed VCU Police headquarters, shut its doors permanently after losing its liquor license. With the bar’s location resting in the center of the growing present-day Virginia Commonwealth University, college administration officials wrote to the authority citing fears of having a gay hangout on campus.

For restaurateur Robert Gene Baldwin, two of his bars, Renee’s and the Rathskeller, saw their licenses revoked on the same day forcing them both to close.

A section titled “Saw Men Kissing” in The Times-Dispatch’s Thursday, March 6, 1969, edition details the hearing which led to the revocation of the licenses.

In it, the department director testified that one ABC agent went to the two restaurants undercover and witnessed “men wearing makeup, embracing and kissing.”

The two bars were among numerous bars that shuttered their doors as a result of these policies and for one bar owner, it became a way to monopolize the underground scene.

When the self-proclaimed “godfather of the gay community,” Joseph Leo Koury opened his first restaurant on Lakeside Avenue, he had already begun what would become a reign of terror.

With each gay bar that closed its doors, Koury seized on the opportunity by purchasing them, giving them a new name but never changing the clientele. When Smitty’s closed, Koury took it over changing its name to Leo’s. He also owned the Dialtone and opened up his own bar, the 409 Club next to rival bar Cha Cha’s Palace.

Koury learned early on that if he monopolized the gay bar scene in the city, he could raise his prices, effectively, profiting off of the queer community because of the demand.

Koury maintained this practice for over a decade, turning in his competitors and intimidating other bar owners. But in an attempt to grow his empire, Koury ultimately caused his own demise.

In October 1978, Koury’s empire came toppling down when a U.S. District Court indicted Koury for murder, racketeering mail fraud, loan sharking and planning a kidnap-for-ransom scheme.

In an attempt to intimidate his rival bar, Koury allegedly murdered a bouncer at the Cha Cha’s Palace in 1977 before throwing the victim's body in the Rappahannock River, according to reports in the June 22, 1991 edition of the Times-Dispatch.

“When competing clubs began to appear, authorities have charged, Koury became violent. He allegedly killed a bouncer and sent a thug to blast another with a shotgun, killing one person and wounding two others,” the Times-Dispatch reporter Eric Sundquist stated. “Charles Kernaghan was believed to be at Koury’s house when Koury emptied a revolver into his body.”

Before an arrest was made, Koury fled his North Side home leaving behind his wife and four children and essentially vanished.

A year later, with little to go on and no leads, Koury was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted List. Pictures of Koury’s mugshot filled the pages of the Times-Dispatch and others across the country.

In the years that followed, Koury moved his way up to senior member joining a list of longtime fugitives who managed to evade capture.

Koury received some notoriety from “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries” when episodes aired calling for folks to call in with any tips.

But, the years continued to pass with no sign of Koury. Finally, after 13 years, the hunt ended in 1991 when the FBI announced Koury, 56, had died of a brain hemorrhage in San Diego.

While Koury was busy eluding police, Richmond’s queer community was doing its fair share of mobilizing.

When Anita Bryant, a leading anti-gay activist and the face of the “Save the Children” movement, made an appearance at the University of Richmond, the underground scene became an out-and-proud movement holding the first organized Gay Rights Rally in Monroe Park.

In the years that followed, many of the gay-friendly bars closed their doors. But the movement continued. More organizations formed and rallies continued ultimately, laying the groundwork for the generations of queer Richmonders to come.