Most motorists driving across the Buford Road Bridge in Bon Air are passing within just a few hundred feet of the former location of “the Steps,” what was arguably one of the most beguiling Victorian structures ever built in Virginia and an architectural testament to Charles Kuralt’s observation that “a true Southerner will never say in two to three words what can better be said in 10 to 12.”

There were more than just 10 or 12 stairs on the Steps; there were dozens of them, the risers cascading upwards towards landings covered by lavishly embellished porticos of tin shingle, all anchored by a grand central ingress and 18-foot mezzanine, a quiet masterpiece in the middle of what was then essentially a rural forest. None of it was strictly necessary — a plain old staircase would have worked just fine — but of course, it was designed not for the sake of necessity but of beauty, a mainstay of Victorian architecture.

Bon Air itself began as a Victorian resort for Richmonders eager to escape what were then the unsanitary and unpleasant conditions of the city during the hot summer months. The Bon Air Land and Improvement Co. was chartered in 1877. Many of the eventual leaders of this concern were men whose names are inextricably bound up in Richmond history: Cary, Moore, McGuire, Bryan.

Three years after its founding the company debuted the Bon Air Hotel, at the corner of Buford and Rockaway roads. The hotel, decorated with gingerbread trim and iron crestings along the roofline, quickly became the de facto center of the resort, anchoring the growing community and sitting just a few hundred feet from the Richmond and Danville Railroad line.

Those tracks, which still run through the center of Bon Air today, are perhaps most famous for being the last operable Richmond railroad at the close of the Civil War, having carried the collapsing Confederate government out of the city just days before the war’s end.

In the decades to come it would be the railroad line that essentially made Bon Air possible. Several of the original investors in the improvement company and the community land parcels were closely involved with the Richmond and Danville Railroad, and they arranged with the company to allow reduced fares to commuting homeowners and schoolchildren.

Eventually the relatively small community had a whopping total of three official railroad stations. One of the stations was reportedly brought to Bon Air from the Atlanta Cotton Exposition.

Among the stops were “the Steps.” Built in 1887 by the Richmond and Danville Railroad, the Steps were, as local historians Mary Claflin and Elizabeth Richardson put it, “a fantasy of Victorian architecture,” the entire structure boasting an outrageous total of five flights of stairs and eight cross-gabled roofs, bringing riders directly up from the tracks to the grand expanse of the Bon Air Hotel.

A valuation by the Interstate Commerce Commission in 1917 lays out the considerable quantity of lumber used to build the structure: “26 of one 3”x4” plate … thirty-two 2”x4”x3’6” braces … three 3”x12” horses each flight … six 3”x12” joists each platform.” As the commission noted, it was “all painted [with] 3 coats lead & oil,” as one did back then.

Margaret McCluer, a longtime resident of Bon Air, wrote to an acquaintance in 1957 — long after the Steps were torn down — of the outsized role they served in early Bon Air. The Steps were “really the social center of the village,” she wrote; it was a daily occurrence for “all the ladies, children and babies” to “dress for the evening” and congregate at the stairs to “meet the six o’clock train” bringing working husbands back from the city.

The ritual was evidently a crowded one. “I’ve often wondered,” McCluer wrote, “how the tired, hot men had the courage to climb the steps, push through the crowd of nurses, babies, dogs and ladies, and salute the right children and proper wife.”

By 1919 the railway began eliminating its train service to Bon Air; within a few decades commuter fares there had ceased altogether amid growing automobile usage. The Steps were torn down sometime around 1930. In 1940 prominent Bon Air resident Charles Hazen called their destruction “one of the greatest changes” experienced by the community up to that time.

Aside from the tracks themselves, little obvious evidence remains of Bon Air’s history as a railroad resort. The Steps and all that pertained to them are gone. Also gone are the several train stations that once lined the tracks there, though a concrete platform from one station is still visible at a crossing, and nearby sits the ruins of a house built from scraps of the discontinued Atlanta Cotton Exposition station.

On one side street, meanwhile, a bumpy “washboard” asphalt surface indicates the placement of a planned early-1900s streetcar line that never came to fruition, a failed effort to bring the resort’s commuter status into the 20th century. “I have lived here for almost 50 years,” one resident tells the Times-Dispatch, “and every few years the highway department renews the patches, but it's not long before they sink into a corduroy surface again.”

The Bon Air Hotel, meanwhile, burned up in 1889; the only traces of it are an annex building and several elm trees from the hotel’s original pleasure promenade.

Yet Bon Air itself has remained. The Steps that offloaded riders in grand style have long since vanished, but the community they built continues, at once both current and historically frozen in time. The neighborhood is in many ways as modern as any other, and yet the numerous antique Victorian homes in the area can still fool you for a moment, as if you yourself are one of the 19th century commuters from the storied heyday of the resort.

Discussing the history of Bon Air in 1940, Charles Hazen wrote: “In the old days we were all commuters.” Hazen himself understood that good history is a combined study of both interesting things and, above all, interesting people. “Sometimes we hear a great deal said about the history of a community,” he wrote. But, he added: “I am more interested in people than dates.”

Reflecting on the decades of momentous occurrences behind him, and the abundance of interesting things to be researched in the area, Hazen urged readers to avail themselves of the study of the people and the affairs which came before them. “Learn about these things,” he said. “You have so many beautiful things about you.”

