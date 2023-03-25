For 24 grueling hours, the city of Richmond held a collective breath as heavy rains beat down and the James River continued to swell with each passing hour.

With Hull Street underwater; pieces of the Southern Railway’s trestle at Belle Isle washed away; and businesses along the river’s edge already crumbling from the tremendous pressure, the dike protecting the Shockoe Valley threatened to give way.

From high points, Richmond residents watched in fear as pressures mounted and water seeped from the dikes’ weakest points. If it were to collapse, an uncontrollable 28-foot wave of raging water and debris would swallow up anything in its path.

But as the sun rose the next morning and the rains subsided for the first time in nearly two weeks, the dike had withstood the worst flood the city had since its fruition: the Great Flood of 1936.

When the following morning’s Richmond Times-Dispatch hit doorsteps, the headline read in bold, capital lettering: “The Flood is Conquered.” The city had survived the storm with one casualty and an estimated $500,000 in damage. But, as time would tell, it would rebuild.

Multiple states endured heavy floods

The looming threat of the flood’s disastrous wrath hit Richmond long before any of its waters poured into streets.

Flooding across the Northeast was sparked by a winter with heavy snowfall and a drastically warmer spring swing coupled with a stalled warm front that brought with it constant precipitation-heavy storms.

According to the United States Geological Survey, March 1936 had one of the greatest concentrations of precipitation on record.

From Maine to Pennsylvania, the first round of flooding began as early as March 12, with the Richmond News Leader reporting the growing death toll, and the mass destruction of several major transportation links, businesses and cities.

Ice jams caused by quickly thawing rivers led to more damage as water rushed through.

In the days to come, death tolls tallied up well into the hundreds, and over 200,000 people were left homeless – their possessions and livelihoods washed away in a flash.

Travel was stalled as roads closed and railways shut down. Cars were left abandoned, and full train cars sat.

By the time the second round of flooding began on March 18, primarily affecting Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., Richmond had time to prepare.

In an effort to determine his next steps, Department of Public Works Gamble M. Bowers called on the then-National Weather Bureau to determine how long the city had before the James River overtook the city’s vulnerable Shockoe Valley.

With the James rising an estimated four-tenths of a foot per hour, Bowers called in reinforcements: thousands of young men with the Civilian Conservation Corps.

CCC workers, a part of the Depression New Deal program of then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt, saw recruits come forward to address the needs.

At the river’s edge, hundreds lined up, shovels in hand, to help build supports. Thirty-thousand bags, each filled with 100 pounds of sand, were sent to Shockoe to build a dike to protect the city.

For 36 continuous hours, workers piled the bags higher and higher, resting occasionally and working through the night.

Richmond Gas Works, in anticipation of the flood, shut off gas lines to the city to prevent fires from breaking out as they had in Pittsburgh and other cities as a result of the floods.

Ships from Langley were deployed to aid flood areas.

The city’s most vulnerable roads were closed and diverted to higher points.

Richmond residents swamped shops to purchase electric stoves, grills, and milk, bread and eggs, unsure of what was to come in the next few days.

Housewives who had electrical stoves welcomed neighbors into homes to share with those with only gas stoves hosting cooking parties well into the night.

When the floodwaters began to take over one family’s home, one Richmonder, his wife and eight children sought shelter in their 50-foot motor boat. They returned home to find their home still standing but all of their furniture gone.

Newspapers show glimpse of flood prep

The Times-Dispatch reported canned alcohol was in “huge demand” and “sales of bread in Richmond bakeries increased tremendously.” Ads for theaters and local restaurants filled the pages, offering a break from flood woes and promises of hot food. Thalhimer's advertised the sale of raincoats.

The paper’s opinion section saw folks calling for better flood mitigations and asking the city to plant trees along the river to help manage stormwater. Others raised concerns as to future commercial development along the river as flooding might set the area back as businesses fear setting up shop in the river city.

By March 22, the city had survived the flood and had begun to assess damage and start its cleanup efforts.

Businesses like Wingo, Ellet and Crump Shoe Co. and Standard Paper Co. were destroyed.

The city faced $500,000 in damage, roughly $10 million in today’s dollars but, in the upcoming months, it would see a large part repaid thanks to a $1 million grant from the federal government.

The city did not have any direct fatalities as a result of flooding in the city, but Richmond resident Channing Boston, a 68-year-old express company salesman, was one of four recorded deaths in Virginia as a result of flooding.

Boston was traveling to Charlottesville when he and his car were swept up in the flood. His body was later discovered pinned against a fence in Buena Vista.

Praise for the CCC workers poured in from across the region as they were labeled “the boys in khaki are the real heroes of the war at the riverfront.”

About this story "From the archives" is a series of stories exploring the history of Richmond and the region through the files of The Times-Dispatch. Have a topic you'd like us to check out? Email reporter Em Holter at eholter@timesdispatch.com and visit richmond.com to see more from our archives.

The Times-Dispatch’s March 21, 1936, edition reported that though “the damage was sufficiently great, certainly, when one compares it with the devastation in Pittsburgh, Johnstown, and other Northeastern cities, it is almost nothing.”

The Great Flood of 1936 resulted in a total of $100 million in damage, $2.2 billion in today’s dollars, across the East Coast with floods raging from Maine to Tennessee to Mississippi. It also led to an estimated 150 to 200 deaths.

While devastating, it directly led to the creation of the Flood Control Act of 1936, which allowed for significant investments in flood protection with funding for levees, dams, reservoirs and other methods of mitigation through the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Great Flood of 1936 remains one of Richmond’s most devastating.

Close Floods 12-04-1932: Flooding in Richmond. Floods 04-29-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Floods 12-04-1934: Flooding of the James River. Floods 09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river. Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today. Floods 09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down. Floods 01-22-1937: Flooding in Richmond Floods 02-17-1936 (cutline): Not needed now--A great figurative sigh of relief went up along the Richmond waterfront yesterday when it was realized that sand bags prevented flooding. Floods 09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water. Floods 04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond. Floods 04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum. Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines. Flood, 1934 1934: When the rains came. Tate Field—home of the professional Richmond Colts of the Class B Piedmont League—was flooded. Flood, 1936 March 1936: Flood-Ridden Harbor Area—Driest haven along the city harbor yesterday as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river. Flood, 1936 March 1936: Southern Depot Awash—Halted was all street car service in the area when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond on lower Hull Street. A rowboat was used by employees to enter the station and a few trucks ventured through the water early in the afternoon yesterday. Flood, 1936 March 1936: City residents view floodwaters of the James River once again. Floods, 1936 March 1936: These office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond yesterday had no choice in the matter—that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim—so they took to the boats. The young woman shown above is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull Streets. Flood, 1935 September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force. Flood, 1935 September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet. Flood, 1935 September 1935: South of 17th Street From the Archives: 1930s floods in Richmond A look back at floods in Richmond during the 1930s. Floods 12-04-1932: Flooding in Richmond. Floods 04-29-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Floods 12-04-1934: Flooding of the James River. Floods 09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river. Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today. Floods 09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down. Floods 01-22-1937: Flooding in Richmond Floods 02-17-1936 (cutline): Not needed now--A great figurative sigh of relief went up along the Richmond waterfront yesterday when it was realized that sand bags prevented flooding. Floods 09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water. Floods 04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond. Floods 04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum. Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines. Flood, 1934 1934: When the rains came. Tate Field—home of the professional Richmond Colts of the Class B Piedmont League—was flooded. Flood, 1936 March 1936: Flood-Ridden Harbor Area—Driest haven along the city harbor yesterday as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river. Flood, 1936 March 1936: Southern Depot Awash—Halted was all street car service in the area when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond on lower Hull Street. A rowboat was used by employees to enter the station and a few trucks ventured through the water early in the afternoon yesterday. Flood, 1936 March 1936: City residents view floodwaters of the James River once again. Floods, 1936 March 1936: These office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond yesterday had no choice in the matter—that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim—so they took to the boats. The young woman shown above is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull Streets. Flood, 1935 September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force. Flood, 1935 September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet. Flood, 1935 September 1935: South of 17th Street