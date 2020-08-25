Richmond petition highlights story of Black chaplain in Union Army during Civil War

Garland H. White left Richmond a slave and returned as a liberator. He was one of the few commissioned Black officers in the Civil War.
“The lack of popular knowledge about Garland White is pretty representative about how Black men’s service during the Civil War is relatively underrepresented in history,” said Karen Sherry, curator of museum collections at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
Two Richmonders inspired by his story have started a petition calling for the city to honor White, a Hanover County native who was born into slavery and later served as chaplain for the 28th Regiment of the United States Colored Troops. The petition, started by Evan VanDyke and Kiana Ricks-Bell and housed on Change.org, is seeking 500 signatures.
Near the end of the war, the Indiana-based 28th was one of the first regiments to enter Richmond, arriving April 3, 1865, a day after the Confederate government fled its capital. That is when White delivered a speech on Broad Street before an audience consisting primarily of newly freed Black people. Among the crowd was his mother, and there they were reunited after more than 20 years of separation.
“Quite a moving story,” Sherry said.
White was born in Hanover in 1829. As a boy, he was sold to Robert Toombs of Georgia, a lawyer, congressman and future Confederate Cabinet member and general. Toombs was one of the Confederacy’s early organizers and its first secretary of state.
White lived in Georgia before escaping to Canada in either 1859 or 1860. There, he lived in freedom and worked as a preacher. He returned to America in 1862 after Congress stopped enforcing the Fugitive Slave Act. He was living in Toledo, Ohio, when he got involved with the USCT as a recruiter.
White had aspirations of becoming the chaplain for a USCT regiment, and he served unofficially beginning in 1863. He eventually earned an official appointment for the 28th and returned to Virginia with the regiment in 1864 at the outset of the Richmond-Petersburg campaign.
VanDyke and Ricks-Bell said White's story can advance Richmond’s effort to recontextualize its Civil War history, particularly as Monument Avenue's Confederate statues have been falling.
“I think that the fact that he was able to live his life outside of that confinement of the system in which he was born, it makes him such an inspiring person,” VanDyke said.
More than 180,000 Black men served in the Union Army, and thousands of other Black men and women served in unofficial supporting roles, Sherry said.
Of White's position as an officer, “there were really limited opportunities for Black men to get promoted to these higher leadership positions,” she said. “That’s just a function of the racism and prejudice of that day. So I think he’s extraordinary.”
After the war, White traveled back to Indiana and Ohio, but he eventually settled in North Carolina. He suffered from respiratory ailments, and his health began to decline in the 1880s. He died in 1894 and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
VanDyke and Ricks-Bell said they first heard of White’s story on Reddit, a popular social news aggregation website. A user was sharing liberation stories to celebrate Juneteenth, and the user posted a letter from White in which he described leading the 28th Regiment into Richmond.
“The important thing in Richmond, for me, is we need to tell more Black stories and more stories that are appropriate to learn about our history,” Ricks-Bell said.
Her and VanDyke's petition is titled “Replace Confederate Statue with Monument of Garland H. White,” though they are not necessarily pushing for a statue of White to be erected on Monument Avenue. They said their goal is to share his story, one which celebrates Black autonomy in a time where so many people of color were denied agency.
“Not just that he escaped slavery, but that he turned around and joined the army,” VanDyke said. “That’s the veteran we should learn about in Richmond, the liberator of the Union army. That’s the American hero.”
