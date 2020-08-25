Richmond petition highlights story of Black chaplain in Union Army during Civil War

White lived in Georgia before escaping to Canada in either 1859 or 1860. There, he lived in freedom and worked as a preacher. He returned to America in 1862 after Congress stopped enforcing the Fugitive Slave Act. He was living in Toledo, Ohio, when he got involved with the USCT as a recruiter.

White had aspirations of becoming the chaplain for a USCT regiment, and he served unofficially beginning in 1863. He eventually earned an official appointment for the 28th and returned to Virginia with the regiment in 1864 at the outset of the Richmond-Petersburg campaign.

VanDyke and Ricks-Bell said White's story can advance Richmond’s effort to recontextualize its Civil War history, particularly as Monument Avenue's Confederate statues have been falling.

“I think that the fact that he was able to live his life outside of that confinement of the system in which he was born, it makes him such an inspiring person,” VanDyke said.

More than 180,000 Black men served in the Union Army, and thousands of other Black men and women served in unofficial supporting roles, Sherry said.