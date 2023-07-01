On an exceptionally clear September night in 1959, Byrd Field’s air traffic control phone blinked red as dozens of calls began to come in.

By the start of the next shift change, the call log continued to tally as pilots called to report an unfamiliar object zooming across the sky, leaving behind a trail of green flames before disappearing entirely.

Along roadways, motorists stopped to catch a glimpse of the cigar-shaped anomaly with a “brilliantly glowing head.” All across the city – and the surrounding area – the curious watched from back decks and front yards.

One East End resident told The Times-Dispatch that the object was "a kind of eerie, light-green color ... with a ball about the size of my head ... and a bushy-like stream of fire behind it" about 3 feet long.

While authorities were quick to dismiss the sightings as nothing more than a meteor, it didn’t quell Richmonders suspicions of otherworldly visitors and potential government cover-ups.

It would not be the last time sightings of unidentified flying objects and the possibility of green men from Mars graced the pages of The Times-Dispatch.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, July marks the month with the most UFO sightings in the country. In the past 10 years, there have been 71 recorded sightings in the city alone – ranging in severity from bright lights to crafts flying over Interstate 95.

Like most, Richmonders have long searched for answers regarding potential life in the cosmos with varying degrees of interest throughout its history.

When the United States Air Force released the 1968 Condon Report, the result of the University of Colorado UFO Project’s years of work in which it studied UFO activity across the country, newspapers across the nation, including in Richmond, were filled with news of its findings.

The report, which stated it could not definitively find evidence of visitors from outer space, coupled with an ever-growing distrust in the government, launched a spate of new sightings that popped up in print as folks felt emboldened to share their own experiences.

Richmond resident Larry Bryant wrote in to criticize the military’s findings – citing them as a missed opportunity for the government to take its residents seriously.

“An attempt to divert criticism from the Air Force’s shoddy handling of UFO-sighting reports – the American taxpayer must now look to the efforts of the amateur 'UFOlogists' – those dedicated researchers who use their own funds, for the most part, to track down UFO data and to publish it for all the world to see and judge,” Bryant stated.

While much of the late '60s was consumed with the results, The Times-Dispatch had already gotten a head start with reports filing in as early as the 1950s.

In 1959, the Times-Dispatch reported on the disappearance of the Jackson family in Mineral, Virginia.

When the four family members went missing outside of their home, reporters detailed the exhaustive search conducted as well as all of the potential possibilities that could have occurred – including “the chance of unidentified flying objects” and alien abductions with the lead investigator stating he "won't discount any possibility until the Jacksons (were) found."

That same year, the Times-Dispatch reported and advertised a local UFO-watch group which consisted of residents looking to find their own answers 10 years prior to the Condon report.

The tradition continued into the 1960s when there was seldom a month in which The Times-Dispatch did not include an article regarding UFOs.

According to science reporter Beverly Orndorff, who wrote many of the paper’s UFO and alien-related articles, 1966 proved to be a year consumed by “a wave of UFO sightings that appears to be sweeping the nation and this area of Virginia.”

Earlier that summer, a Richmond police officer reported he had chased a large, dirigible-shaped object that was about 300 feet in the air. His story was backed by a Henrico County patrolman who said he saw a similar object in the same area the same night.

In July of that year, a milk deliveryman reported that he had seen a flying object near the tree tops that made a whistling sound as it bobbed above him while on his Goochland route. A few nights earlier, a Prince Edward County deputy sheriff reported watching a hovering dome-shaped object before it touched down in Farmville.

“The jokes about such sightings are many. But so are the serious questions,” Orndorff wrote in the Aug. 22, 1966, edition of The Times-Dispatch.

Reports of sightings typically fall along a bell curve. There will be a few here and there then, a bigger event will take hold and reports flood in before settling back down.

When the Watergate scandal first made headlines and began to take hold, the months that followed found numerous local entries of UFO sightings.

In 1973, UFOs were spotted in Sussex, Williamsburg, Front Royal, Hanover, Fauquier, and Manassas as well as hovering above Franklin Street in downtown Richmond – negating earlier comments made by a reader in 1971 who asked, “Whatever happened to those UFOs?”

For a string of several days, the Virginia State Police reported receiving 30 to 40 calls from residents in the Richmond area reporting unidentified flying objects, according to the Oct. 23, 1973, edition of The Times-Dispatch.

By the end of 1975, the curve had begun to descend. Reports came in fewer and fewer before falling into a lull. Then, in 1988, interest sparked again, when dozens of Wythe County residents came forward to report unusual sightings in the sky lasting for days on end.

A town hall meeting was held to determine what to do. Ultimately, it landed on a marketing campaign. Local businesses joined in, promoting UFO enthusiasts to the region.

A Texaco Travel Store and Comfort Inn sign, just off of Interstate 81 in Wytheville and visible to anyone passing through, read “Free fill-ups for any UFO craft and free rooms at the motel for aliens.”

Another read: “One of the reasons you can’t hear those UFOs is they’re running on Texaco gas.”

T-shirts by the hundreds were sold and the usually sleepy location became a hotbed for tourism with residents either all-in or all-out.

“If you get something started in this town, it’ll spread all over, and they’ll make a bunch of gossip out of it,” resident James Moore said in the Jan. 3, 1988 edition of the Times-Dispatch. “They have been up to the moon, they claim. They’d have seen something ain’t nothing out in space but rocks.”

A month prior to the reported sightings, headlines reading of President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s medium-range nuclear missiles treaty signing took center stage.

While some hold true to the belief that aliens are out there, urging folks to trust no one, others disregard the matter entirely. It is a debate that has filled the pages of print for decades. Until then, Richmonders, and others alike, will have to resign themselves to the notion that the truth is out there.

About this story "From the Archives" is a series of stories exploring the history of Richmond and the region through the files of the Times-Dispatch. Have a topic you'd like us to check out? Email reporter Em Holter at eholter@timesdispatch.com and visit richmond.com to see more from the archives.

Close In December 1968, the first licenses since 1916 for the legal sale of mixed liquors by the drink in Richmond were issued. Here, waiter James Smith served the first cocktails in the city to Fred Runyan (left) and Paul D. Bailey at the Hotel John Marshall’s Captain’s Grill restaurant. 8/10/2015: This January 1967 image shows the new Bull & Bear Club, located on the 23rd floor of the Fidelity Bankers Life Building at Ninth and Main streets in Richmond. Among other amenities, members enjoyed an intimate lounge area where they could monitor the New York Stock Exchange via a ticker behind the bar. The club, which later moved to the James Center, closed in May 2015. In April 1968, David Long manned the bar at an exhibit at a Virginia Restaurant Association convention, and Barbara Ann Brigel took a spot along the brass rail. That year, the General Assembly allowed whiskey-by-the-drink to become a local option in Virginia. In April 1969, C. Ronald Spindler, the instructor at the Virginia School of Professional Bartending in Richmond, mixed a martini. Liquor by the drink had become legal in Richmond in the previous December, and Spindler (who also was director of beverage services at a Holiday Inn) had quickly taught more than 100 budding bartenders. His courses, which lasted 2½ weeks, focused on what he called “the 48 basic cocktails” – with the martini at the top of the list. In January 1969, Kimberly Farmer mixed a drink at Michael’s, a restaurant on Fifth Street in Richmond. Liquor by the drink had become legal in Richmond the month before, and she was among about a half-dozen women who had recently taken local bartending jobs. Farmer previously worked as a bartender in Miami and New Orleans. “A lot of people who have read too many paperback novels think of a bartender as a low-class person without morals, but 90 percent of the girls I’ve ever worked with at a bar are happily married women with families,” she said. 09-03-1981: Bartenders serve drinks at local bar. 06-03-1985: Two women enjoy a drink at the Tobacco Company Bar. 03-15-1985 (cutline): Happy hour drinks served at local bar. 10-16-1968 (cutline): Bartender mixes drink aboard Chesapeake & Ohio Railway 'Food Bar Car' during stop at Richmond's Main Street Station. Virginia's first legal drink of hard liquor in more than 50 years was sold aboard the train at 1:28 p.m. Thursday. 06-13-1978 (cutline): Bartender Bill Guilford waits for customer's approval of fancy cocktail at Richmond bar. 10-16-1958 (cutline): Chinese red bar gives room two faces. Open doors and den is ready for a party. Home bar in Richmond. 04-25-1954: Home bar in Richmond. 05-08-1983: Stonewall Cafe Cafe crew--Owners Kenny Bendheim (from left) and Billy Baker join bartender Jim Rea in welcoming customers to the Stonewall Cafe in the Fan District. From the Archives: A look back at Richmond bars Do you remember any of these local establishments? In December 1968, the first licenses since 1916 for the legal sale of mixed liquors by the drink in Richmond were issued. Here, waiter James Smith served the first cocktails in the city to Fred Runyan (left) and Paul D. Bailey at the Hotel John Marshall’s Captain’s Grill restaurant. 8/10/2015: This January 1967 image shows the new Bull & Bear Club, located on the 23rd floor of the Fidelity Bankers Life Building at Ninth and Main streets in Richmond. Among other amenities, members enjoyed an intimate lounge area where they could monitor the New York Stock Exchange via a ticker behind the bar. The club, which later moved to the James Center, closed in May 2015. In April 1968, David Long manned the bar at an exhibit at a Virginia Restaurant Association convention, and Barbara Ann Brigel took a spot along the brass rail. That year, the General Assembly allowed whiskey-by-the-drink to become a local option in Virginia. In April 1969, C. Ronald Spindler, the instructor at the Virginia School of Professional Bartending in Richmond, mixed a martini. Liquor by the drink had become legal in Richmond in the previous December, and Spindler (who also was director of beverage services at a Holiday Inn) had quickly taught more than 100 budding bartenders. His courses, which lasted 2½ weeks, focused on what he called “the 48 basic cocktails” – with the martini at the top of the list. In January 1969, Kimberly Farmer mixed a drink at Michael’s, a restaurant on Fifth Street in Richmond. Liquor by the drink had become legal in Richmond the month before, and she was among about a half-dozen women who had recently taken local bartending jobs. Farmer previously worked as a bartender in Miami and New Orleans. “A lot of people who have read too many paperback novels think of a bartender as a low-class person without morals, but 90 percent of the girls I’ve ever worked with at a bar are happily married women with families,” she said. 09-03-1981: Bartenders serve drinks at local bar. 06-03-1985: Two women enjoy a drink at the Tobacco Company Bar. 03-15-1985 (cutline): Happy hour drinks served at local bar. 10-16-1968 (cutline): Bartender mixes drink aboard Chesapeake & Ohio Railway 'Food Bar Car' during stop at Richmond's Main Street Station. Virginia's first legal drink of hard liquor in more than 50 years was sold aboard the train at 1:28 p.m. Thursday. 06-13-1978 (cutline): Bartender Bill Guilford waits for customer's approval of fancy cocktail at Richmond bar. 10-16-1958 (cutline): Chinese red bar gives room two faces. Open doors and den is ready for a party. Home bar in Richmond. 04-25-1954: Home bar in Richmond. 05-08-1983: Stonewall Cafe Cafe crew--Owners Kenny Bendheim (from left) and Billy Baker join bartender Jim Rea in welcoming customers to the Stonewall Cafe in the Fan District.