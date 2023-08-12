With stacked hot pastrami, spicy brown mustard, a grilled split knockwurst, and melted, gooey Schweizer cheese all packed between two toasted, buttery rye slices, the sailor sandwich has become a fan favorite for generations.

It is a legacy that transcends across city and state lines with numerous restaurants offering up the classic creation.

While there are countless cooks slinging the sandwiches every day, its origin story can be traced back to Richmond's own New York Deli.

"The best sandwiches in town. Often copied — never equaled," the New York Deli stated in an advertisement placed in the Wednesday, Oct. 8, 1958, edition of The Times-Dispatch.

By the start of World War II, the New York Deli, 2920 W. Cary St., had been serving up its traditional Jewish cuisine for over a decade. From hot pastrami on rye to Reubens to grilled Switzer cheeses, the restaurant had made a name for itself for its Kosher creations.

But it wouldn't be until former owner Arthur Brandeis took over to see the signature sandwich to take hold.

In the Monday, Feb. 2, 1957, edition of The Times-Dispatch, Brandeis told reporter William Bien that his goal was to always serve up a piece of his culture with each sandwich.

Brandeis, an Austrian immigrant, had never planned to leave his home country. His family had built a legacy in the capital city of Vienna. But when the first German tanks began setting up along the nation's border in 1938, Brandeis and his two brothers decided to apply for an American visa -- a decision Brandeis said saved his life.

When the tanks inevitably rolled in and the Nazis began rounding up Jewish communities, Brandeis, his brothers and parents were put on a train and sent to the Dachau and Auschwitz concentration camps.

With their names recorded in American books, Brandeis and his brothers survived and fled to former Yugoslavia before ultimately, immigrating to the states in 1939. His parents were not so lucky. They were among the estimated 1.1 million murdered at Auschwitz.

When Brandeis arrived in Richmond, he set out to start a new life and it didn't take him long to find a home at the classic delicatessen.

After abandoning a fortune in Vienna, Brandeis and his two brothers had scraped and squirreled away enough money from working long hours wrapping at Thalhimers, the former Richmond staple department store, to make the first payment on the restaurant.

"We're very happy here. We have a good business and many friends. Three, four hundred people come to eat for dinner every day and as many on the weekends to buy for home," Brandeis said in the Feb. 2, 1957 edition of The Times-Dispatch.

In the early 40s, the restaurant began to host a new group of regulars -- Navy seaman from the University of Richmond's Navy V-12 training program.

The program, created by the Navy in 1943, aimed to produce officers with specialized skills in order to help in the national emergency. The university adopted the program and saw hundreds of participants.

During those regular lunch rushes, Brandeis regularly served up his favorite pastrami and knockwurst sandwich to full counters of hungry Navy seaman

While chowing down, the group began expressing to Brandeis that the only thing that could elevate the sandwich was the addition of cheese.

So, Brandeis, the self-proclaimed "culinary pioneer," obliged by adding a thick slice of melted Switzer cheese and the sailor sandwich was born -- named for the men who led to its creation.

"They all the time wanted cheese on it, too," Brandeis told The Times-Dispatch. "So, we started calling it the sandwich for a sailor."

While the Navy V-12 program shuttered in 1945 with its members transferred to the University of Virginia and Duke University, the sailor sandwich carried on their legacy.

Since then, the sandwich has continued to be a mainstay on New York Deli's menu. For 30 years, the restaurant advertised its famous sandwich in The Times-Dispatch promising a deliciously unique lunch.

As the sandwich's popularity began to grow, other local eateries recognized the demand and began to add their own version of the sandwich to their menus.

Additionally, the mobile nature of the Navy helped spread the sandwich to other parts of the country all the while retaining its namesake.

Now, nearly 70 years later, the sandwich has continued to keep up its legendary status in the city.

About this story "From the Archives" is a series of stories exploring the history of Richmond and the reqion through the files of The Times-Dispatch. Have a topic you'd like us to check out? Email reporter Em Holter at eholter@timesdispatch.com and visit richmond.com to see more from our archives.

In November 2007, renowned chef and Food Network star Guy Fieri tried Lakeside staple Dot Back's Inn's version of the sailor sandwich for his long-running "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" series that highlights local restaurants and local food.

After spending an hour crafting the sandwich, the platinum spiked-haired, backward sunglass-wearing chef gave restaurant owners a "out of this world" seal of approval.

Throughout the years, the sandwich has seen some variations. At the Quantico Marine base, the sandwich is served on Italian bread with either pastrami or salami, spicy mustard and peppers. On the West Coast, its often served with tomatoes on the side.

In Richmond, however, most restaurant goers will be hard pressed to find a sailor sandwich that differs from its original inception of rye bread, pastrami, knockwurst, mustard and Swiss cheese as eateries hold true to its nearly 100 year legacy.

