An abandoned gas station on the long-neglected Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground could soon become the new face of the historic site with the installation of a mural.

The artwork would be installed on the façade of the 1305 N. Fifth St. building and will feature three horizontal lines painted red, black and green in that order. Then, written across the lines in white vinyl stenciling, the inscription would read: “Beneath this old gas station, that billboard and I-95/65 is Shockoe Hill Burying Ground. Active 1816-1879.”

The proposed art piece, if approved, will serve as one piece in the ongoing Shockoe Project, which aims to recognize, acknowledge and honor the estimated 22,000 free and formerly enslaved bodies interred there.

The plan is to have the artwork in place until a more complete design can be developed.

The push to install a mural on the historic site comes at the request of Sixth District Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, who first presented the design that was completed by the Public Art Commission at a community meeting this month.

According to a public art master plan issued by the commission, the goal is to use the public art piece as a way to acknowledge the city and the neighborhood’s history and engage the public in honoring people and their stories.

“Smaller-scale projects created by artists that interact with neighborhood residents can contribute to the texture and identity of an area,” the master plan says.

The Planning Commission voted 4-1, with Commissioner Burchell Pinnock abstaining, to recommend the City Council approve the proposed project.

The Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground is a historic landmark located on 15 acres in the city’s Shockoe Bottom. For several years, it served as the burial site for thousands of Black Richmonders in the once segregated part of the Shockoe Hill Cemetery until it closed due to overcrowding.

While the site has seen numerous buildings erected on the grounds, including several roads, a railway, an almshouse, a hospital and an eventual gas station, the greatest disturbance came largely with the construction on the interstate over the burying ground.

As a result of the numerous desecrations to the site, the city government pushed to provide funding to purchase the property and develop a plan to acknowledge the site’s historic significance. In 2022, the site was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground is one of two burial grounds located in the Bottom. The second, smaller and older site is located next to Lumpkin’s Jail, which served as the city’s holding facility for enslaved persons and housed the city’s gallows.

While the site’s two histories overlap, the Lumpkin’s Jail, or Devil’s Half Acre site, specifically functioned as a burial site for people who went through the jail.

The Richmond City Council will consider the proposal at its next regular meeting at 6 p.m., Monday. It will hold a public comment period prior to a vote.