The last traces of Richmond’s legendary ‘true reformers’

“Richmond,” Maggie Walker is reported to have said, “has aptly been styled the Athens of the Negro race in America.”

There is truth to that.

For all the brutal, often violent subjugation to which Black Richmonders have been subject over the centuries, our city has historically been home to a thriving black socio-political economy unique among the larger cities of the U.S.

Among the lesser-known yet still pivotal players in that distinct prosperity was the Grand Fountain of the United Order of True Reformers, a Black professional group that flourished in Richmond for several decades starting in the 1880s.

The group had its roots in a fraternal society for Black Americans in Kentucky and Alabama. It was controlled largely by white managers; they eventually launched an all-Black branch of the organization. Residents of Richmond started a chapter and asked William Washington Browne — a former slave who escaped bondage in Georgia and fought for the Union during the Civil War — to head the project.

Browne transformed the Richmond True Reformers from a relatively average benefits organization to what W.E.B. DuBois reportedly called “probably the most extraordinary Negro organization in the country.” The group grew quickly in the coming decades, with Browne intent on crafting a benefit structure that would “throw the broad mantle of charity around the whole family” in times of tragedy.

The rapidly growing financial assets of the company, together with hostility from local white financial managers, led the Fountain to launch its own bank in 1889— the first black-owned and -operated financial institution chartered in the United States (it was the second to begin operations, behind the Capitol Savings Bank of Washington, D.C.). The bank’s first branch was located in Browne’s home, at 105 W. Jackson St.

The True Reformers continued to thrive across the decades. Before his death in 1897, Browne directed the construction of a large hall on North Second Street to house retail space, a gathering hall, meeting rooms and the bank’s offices. By 1904 the Reformers were so prosperous that the savings bank could afford to offer a $500 reward in The Times-Dispatch for “the arrest and conviction” of whoever circulated a false rumor about the bank’s imminent demise. At the turn of the century the order was publishing a weekly newspaper, The Reformer, and included in its voluminous real estate holdings was an “old folk’s home” at Westham near what is now the Huguenot Bridge.

Few outward traces of the Reformers can be easily seen in present-day Richmond. Browne’s home on Jackson still stands. By 2001 it was, as The Times-Dispatch reported, “a crumbling, boarded-up house at the corner of Jackson Street and Chamberlayne Parkway.” A restoration in the subsequent years brought the home back from the brink, preserving its understated yet elegant American Federal façade with beautifully detailed corbels along the fascia. Two handsome masonry chimneys, relics of a time before central heating, still top the structure, while the outline of Browne’s long-vanished grand porch is still barely visible on the lower half of the frontage.

The Reformer’s great gathering hall has long-since vanished; only a bare lot remains at the corner of Lee and Jackson streets where the group used to hold meetings and conduct banking. Perhaps the only other notable extant Richmond building associated with the Reformers is the Taylor Mansion on North Second Street in Church Hill. The onetime home of W.L. Taylor, who took over the organization after Browne’s death, the building is an eclectic mix of styles and includes a full three-story rounded tower topped with bronzed regent-style tiles and a balustraded balcony atop a full portico. At the time of its construction it was possibly the largest home for a black American in the entire United States — a stunning accomplishment in a city once defined by an unspeakable slave jail located just 4,500 feet eastward.

The astonishing network of business and real estate holdings created by the Reformers was dealt a fatal blow around 1910 when it came out that an employee of the bank had embezzled more than $50,000 from its coffers, the equivalent of well over a million dollars today. The Virginia State Corporation Commission subsequently closed the bank when it was unable to meet its financial obligations, with most of the connected enterprises collapsing as a result; the organization continued to offer insurance benefits until 1934 before closing altogether.

Originating as it did during a time of comprehensive oppression and persecution, the Reformers nevertheless represented a towering achievement for black Virginians, and black Americans, at a time when most of the country was committed to their subjugation.

That it arose in Richmond is probably no accident: This has always been a special city full of special people, even alongside its profound failures. “Richmond,” Maggie Walker once said, “cannot fail. She must set the example for every other city in the Union.”

She was not wrong then, and is still right today.