The story behind the many lives of a historic downtown Richmond building

Alone among Richmond skyscrapers, the property at 530 E. Main St. is perhaps the only structure downtown to have once housed the headquarters of a novelty frozen confection company. Yet if you asked Richmonders to identify the Eskimo Pie Building, most would probably draw a blank. (The younger ones, of course, might also ask: “What’s an Eskimo Pie?”)

The building at 530 E. Main is a type so common in American cities of our size and age: It has been there for well over a century and has acted as a little nexus of some of Richmond’s more unique and interesting historical points, and yet it also sort of fades into the backdrop of the city itself, a quiet result of its own understated elegance. For years, it was probably best-known by locals and workers as the ground-floor home of Cafe Olé, one of the great downtown Richmond lunch spots. Cafe Olé is gone, but the Eskimo Pie Building remains.

Built in 1913 amid a wave of construction in the area, 530 E. Main was one of several business and office residences constructed in what had been a mostly residential area of downtown Richmond, one marked by both row houses and larger homes for the city’s elite. It was originally built for the Richmond Chamber of Commerce; early photographs of the building identify it by that moniker.

The building was made in the Classical Revival style: the grand Doric columns that grace both of its two-story ground-floor entrances are offset by its relatively unadorned façade, though a line of colonettes nicely sets off the mezzanine-level windows above the architraves. The top two floors are separated by a decorative lined cornice, and pedestrians from ground level can easily spot the ghost of the original projecting cornice that ran around the crown of the building and was taken down at some point prior to 1960.

After just eight years, in 1921, the Chamber of Commerce sold the building to the Atlantic Life Insurance Company, which had been founded in Richmond in 1900. The structure at 530 E. Main was so associated with Atlantic Life that the company used a drawing of the building in its letterhead, even at out-of-state offices. Atlantic Life had offices there until 1959, when it moved into its newly built headquarters at Ninth and Main, a rather garish Mid-century Modern building that was torn down in the early 2000s.

The building at 530 E. Main was subsequently purchased by Reynolds Metal Corp., which installed one of its subsidiary companies, Eskimo Pie, in the small skyscraper. The Eskimo Pie Co. originated in the Midwest and yet came to be owned by the Kentucky-born Reynolds Metal Corp., with both companies headquartered in Richmond — one of those weird business convergences that proliferated in the boom years of the early 20th century United States.

Jerry Carpenter, a longtime Richmond resident and a onetime-stockholder in the Eskimo Pie Co., said he and his wife Virginia “went to several of the annual shareholder meetings.”

“They always offered some of their products to the stockholders,” he said. “You could count on going home with a couple of ice cream sandwiches.”

Eskimo Pie remained in the building for over 20 years, finally heading out to the suburbs of the city in 1986. There are hints that the building was in a bit of a decline ahead of the sale. In 1980, a local advertisement touted two available suites in the building and promised renters that they “must see [the suites] to appreciate,” perhaps an indication of the building’s lackluster reputation at the time. In 1983 a sign could be observed outside the building warning of an open elevator shaft inside one of the exterior windows.

Eskimo Pie President David Clark grumbled in 1986 that the company “[spent] a lot of time managing that building,” with the corporation having undertaken a large rehabilitation project of 530 E. Main in 1984 as part of broader urban renewal efforts. It was expected that the new owners would have to pour an additional $3 million into the structure to fully revitalize it.

All of which seems to have ultimately paid off. The building has lasted for 110 years — longer, certainly, than the Atlantic Life Insurance’s now-vanished headquarters, longer too than Atlantic Life Insurance itself, which was eventually absorbed by other companies, and technically longer even than the Eskimo Pie Co., which in the intervening years understandably has changed its name. Yet the building through its unofficial title remains inextricably associated with its most famous tenant.

The Eskimo Pie Building bears the marks of more than a century of both endurance and renewal. On a recent visit, one tenant compared the building’s rather eclectic interior to Narnia, and the space does demonstrate a sort of layering effect of all the decades of its existence. One wing of the 10th floor still boasts the towering ceilings from the Chamber of Commerce’s 1913 auditorium; an old walk-in vault from Atlantic Life Insurance is also hidden somewhere nearby. Periodic renovations have added bathroom fixtures from the 1960s and water fountains from the late 1980s. The small lobby appears to have been remodeled several times and retains a gorgeous understated Art Deco motif. And in a corner of the building’s bizarrely labyrinthian basement sits the old Atlantic Life Insurance policy vault, a hulking 2,000-pound piece of history nobody has ever bothered moving.

In 1920 the Chamber of Commerce wrote in The Times-Dispatch urging Richmonders to take in the views of downtown from the top floor of the skyscraper. “You can have no idea of the wondrous built-up beauty of the scene” from the 10th floor, the chamber declared.

Visitors, the chamber said, would behold the “splendid birds-eye view” of Richmond’s “rapidly expanding industrial section” and walk away from the dazzling experience “more impressed with the beauty and extent of the city.” The building still offers those splendid views of Richmond — a city of wondrous built-up beauty, then and now.

From the archives: Cloverleaf Mall, 1972-2011 Cloverleaf Mall: Before the opening Cloverleaf Mall: Opening day, 1972 Cloverleaf Mall: Busy first week Cloverleaf Mall: Upscale Sears Cloverleaf Mall: Twin cinema Cloverleaf Mall: Piccadilly Cafeteria Cloverleaf Mall in 1975 Cloverleaf Mall Community Room Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas Tubas, 1985 Cloverleaf Mall: 1987 renovation Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas Eve, 1990 Cloverleaf Mall: 1995 fire Cloverleaf Mall: Frederick's of Hollywood Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas, 1997 Cloverleaf Mall: 1998 renovation Cloverleaf Mall: New police station, 1999 Cloverleaf Mall: Regal cinemas close, 2001 Cloverleaf Mall: Sears closes, 2003 Cloverleaf Mall: Empty food court, 2005 County buys Cloverleaf Mall, 2007 Cloverleaf Mall sold to county, 2007 Cloverleaf Mall: One last shop Cloverleaf Mall: Closing in 2008 Cloverleaf Mall: Fenced off in 2010 Cloverleaf Mall: The walls come down, 2011 Goodbye Cloverleaf, 2011 Kroger rises from rubble of Cloverleaf, 2012