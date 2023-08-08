Our beautiful city has a fair number of notable historical distinctions and oddities to its name — Shockoe’s triple railroad crossing, the first practical electric trolley system in the world, the only insurgent executive mansion on U.S. soil — but perhaps none is so markedly unique as the building at 100 N. Ninth St., the only known structure in the country to have housed both a Federal Reserve bank and a state supreme court.

You have doubtlessly noticed the captivating structure at 100 N. Ninth if you’ve visited the Capitol area downtown at any point in the last 100 years. Built in 1921 by the Baltimore firm of Sill, Buckler & Fenhagen, the building’s relatively unadorned alabaster base is fronted by a line of simple Beaux-Arts grilles and topped by a soaring march of Ionic columns, between which are placed cascading triple-stacked windows featuring aprons that are alternately stamped and embellished with elevated flourishes.

It’s a beautiful structure both for its understated grandeur and its classical appeal, its lines as familiar to the American portfolio as Art Deco or Palladian. Upon its opening the Federal Reserve described the structure as “more suggestive perhaps of the great Mausoleum at Halicarnassus than of any other single building.” As late as the early 20th century the Greek revival craze was still strong enough in the U.S. that they were modeling bank buildings after literal tombs. It was a different time.

The bank would call Ninth Street its home for a little over 50 years. At some point in the early days of the facility, George Seay — the first governor of the Richmond Fed — is reported to have hung a number of canary cages in the building’s ornate marble-flagged lobby. (“He and his wife were raising canaries,” one observer drily noted, “and the bank lobby seemed a useful place to hang them.”)

Central banks have a habit of outgrowing their quarters, and by the 1970s the Richmond Federal Reserve had outgrown Riggin Buckler’s Grecian temple. In 1978 it vacated 100 N. Ninth Street for its current towering skyscraper on Byrd Street, a monument of New Formalism designed by Minoru Yamasaki. The State Supreme Court moved into the Ninth Street location the same year; the seven-judge panel has presided there ever since.

Where the Richmond Fed’s grand central banking room once stood now houses the primary hearing room of the Virginia Supreme Court. The Court has retained the room’s original line of Doric columns, though two annex chambers have since been walled off, cutting the columns in half. Also vanished is the room’s original grand coffered ceiling, now hidden by a drop structure. It is still there, however; the court’s librarian archivist, Ashley Vavra, told The Times-Dispatch the beautifully embellished vaulting can still be viewed from the utility space above the existing room.

Aside from a magnificently gilded revolving door in the lobby, little evidence exists to suggest the structure was ever a bank—above ground, anyway. It is in the building’s cavernous basement level that its onetime status as a Federal Reserve branch is still obvious. Few subterranean levels in downtown Richmond could possibly be as bewilderingly warrenous as that of 100 N. Ninth Street. The product of decades of additions and expansions, the basement level contains an endlessly complex series of hallways, storage rooms, abandoned bathrooms, utility rooms, darkened stairways descending even further underground. In one hallway hangs a massive old civil defense map with the Federal Reserve districts marked out in bold lines and numbers; somewhere close by is a room used at one point by the Virginia Capitol Police as a firing range.

At points one comes across what look vaguely like machine-gun nests walled with thick bulletproof glass, an obvious Fed-era security feature of some kind. Hauntingly, a few of the glass faces of these blockades are marked with what are clearly bullet holes—the product of a shooting in 1972 that stemmed from a workplace dispute and that claimed the life of guard Capt. Earl Compton.

The centerpiece of the sprawling basement complex is the old Federal Reserve vault, long emptied of all its valuables yet still sitting there among the decades of basement pileup. Built by the Diebold Safe & Lock Co. out of Canton, Ohio, the vault is massive; it contains within itself two sub-levels and dozens of individual storage safes.

We were offered a tour of the interior of the vault, but maintenance had forgotten to open the padlock that normally secures the day gate. Someone suggested, perhaps in jest, that it was possible to stretch the heavy metal chain just enough to squeeze into the interior. We tried gamely, but failed; the Fed commissioned its wares just as well back then as it does today. Yet that is how your correspondent found himself in the unexpected position of literally trying to break into a Federal Reserve bank vault. One’s career often takes one in unpredictable directions.

About this story "Small History" examines the stories behind Richmond places and figures.

After more than 50 years, the Supreme Court is slated to move out of the old Fed building sometime in the near future, with a new modern building being planned on Main Street.

Asked what will happen to the historic structure at 100 N. Ninth street, Vavra said the decision was still in flux. “It’s historic, so they won’t knock it down,” she said. “They’ll find something to do with it.”

In a city as wonderfully historic as Richmond, they always do.

