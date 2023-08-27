Salvador Dali may be one of the world’s greatest artists, but he’ll have to prove it if he wants to do a statue of Capt. Sally Tompkins.

And at this point, it is safe to say that Dali is not on the best of terms with the group of Richmonders attempting to encourage the erection of a statue to Captain Tompkins, the only woman officer, and a cavalry officer at that, in the Confederate Army.

Dali’s preliminary concept of the statue does not appeal to the group. It would consist of a stem—actually a model of the artist’s little finger—supporting a mushroom shaped platform that would hold a statue of Captain Tompkins attacking a dragon with a sword. Presumably, this would represent her war against disease.

The statue backers met yesterday at the home of Mrs. R.S. Reynolds to discuss the project, review the Dali drawing and two other sketches and consider future action.

Gen. Edwin P. Conquest, a member of the group, was horrified by the Dali drawing.

“Are we erecting a Sally or a Dali?” he wondered.