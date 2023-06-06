One of the many untold D-Day stories is remembered in the unpublished diary of Staff Sgt. Harry L. Patterson, a machine gunner who was part of a bombardier crew that took part in the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 — 79 years ago today.
The diary is part of the collection at the Virginia War Memorial, which holds numerous artifacts, uniforms and documents from wars spanning the American Revolution to the present day. A number of D-Day items have been stored in the museum, including Patterson’s recollections of his time serving during World War II.
Patterson, of Detroit, served in the Eighth Air Force, 303rd Bombardment Group, stationed in England leading up to D-Day. In his diary, he detailed his duties leading up to the start of “Operation Overlord” — the codename for the largest military assault in history that would lead to the liberation of Western Europe.
Three days before D-Day, he made this entry: “June 3 (#25) Invasion coast. Very short raid. Opened bomb bay doors in the channel and hit the coastal area, no flak or fighters,” noting that it was 25th mission of the campaign.
“June 4 (#26) Invasion coast. Another milk run. We led with Major Shumake.”
“June 5 (#27) Invasion Coast again. Made 3 runs over the target, some flak no fighters. Couch passed out in the tail and I had quite a time bringing him too again. He was pretty far gone from lack of oxygen when I got there. We flew with only one waist gunner. I was it. Adams flew engineer. Barker was in the hospital with a black eye.”
And on the big day he wrote:
“June 6 D-day (#’s 28 + 29) We made two missions on the invasion coast and bombed just ahead of the landing troops. The early mission it was cloudy and we were supposed to bomb P.F.F. The micky set went haywire and we were afraid we’d bomb our own troops so brought our bombs back. The second mission it was clear over there and we could see the show. The channel was full of boats & landing barges. We couldn’t see too much activity except we could see tanks running around, fires everywhere, and battle-ships shelling a town on the coast. We led with Colonel Sneider in the morning and Colonel Shaylor in the evening. We got back about ten thirty that night. We were all dead tired that night. This was supposed to be my last mission but a teletype came in from wings today changing it to indefinite temporarily. So am I pee’d off. Bye”
Patterson’s diary was found by Jim Triesler, director of education at the Virginia War Memorial, who collects historical items for the museum and uses them for teaching purposes. It is believed that “P.F.F.” refers to the Pathfinder Force: paratroopers who were dropped into France behind enemy lines ahead of the invasion to help identify targets and disrupt German communications. The names in Patterson’s diary most likely refer to officers and fellow members of his B-17 Flying Fortress crew.
About 133,000 troops from the U.S., the British Commonwealth and their allies landed on D-Day. More than 10,000 were killed on the first day of the operation alone.
Patterson received several honors for his service during World War II, including the Distinguished Flying Cross Air Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation and the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal. He died in 2013 at age 94.
Triesler said the weather, which Patterson described accurately in his June 6 entry, played a key and often-overlooked role in the invasion. Normandy’s tide changes limited the number of opportunities the Allies had to land on the beaches designated as Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold.
“One of the things people don’t stress a lot is the tide changes,” Triesler said. “They all focus on the shootings and the things you’d see in ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ but you don’t think about the tides itself.”
The Allies carried out their landing and airborne operations on June 6 despite the rough conditions, surprising the Germans and establishing the beachhead that was the launching point for the liberation of France, Belgium and Holland and the eventual capture of Germany.
The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford is commemorating the 79th anniversary of D-Day on Tuesday, with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other distinguished guests providing remarks on the pivotal events of that day.
With the number of World War II veterans decreasing daily, Americans increasingly have to rely on historians, stories passed down through families and artifacts such as Patterson’s diary to learn more about that period.
“It’s pretty nifty,” Triesler said of Patterson’s diary. “It’s unpublished, so it would be something raw for the first time getting out there, so that’s pretty cool.”
How D-Day, aftermath was covered in Richmond
