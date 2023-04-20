Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On a windswept bluff above the James River, archaeologists on their hands and knees carefully dug for untold history.

They were searching for more evidence of enslaved living quarters on the former Westover Plantation in Charles City County, following up on the discovery a year ago of 19th-century artifacts — machine-cut nails, ceramic and bottle glass – that seemed to confirm its location indicated by historical maps.

A team from the state Department of Historic Resources found more of the same, in terms of artifacts, during several days of digging that coincided with Historic Garden Week in Virginia, so visitors could see the ongoing work. They also found stones fashioned into projectile points and scraping tools dating back possibly thousands of years, said state archaeologist Michael Clem.

“You always want to find something personal, something that points to individuals … and we didn’t have that but that’s OK,” said Clem, who is using old maps and diaries to guide his search. “We still are adding to the story.”

The “story” is what inspired Westover owner Andrea Fisher Erda to ask Clem to visit in the first place. Westover was Erda’s childhood home. She grew up knowing the stories of the Byrd family – William Byrd II founded Richmond -- and others who owned the place before her family acquired Westover in 1921, but she knew that was only one side of the history. She wants to know about the enslaved people who built the place and made it work.

“Do I want to talk about the rich white man, or do I want to talk about the person who was enslaved? I’d love to talk about them both,” Erda told me in April 2022 when I wrote about the first archaeological efforts.

The problem, Erda said, is she has no records about the enslaved who lived at Westover – if there were ever any records – and no structures remaining from that era. On top of that, Westover is a private residence – she and her husband and children live there and manage the 1,000-acre estate – and working farm, and Erda has neither the staff nor the resources to launch a full-blown archaeological investigation. She also receives no public funding.

Yet, her family opens the grounds daily to the public, and she is delighted for help from the Department of Historic Resources.

“We have no onus whatsoever on us to make it available, but we think it’s important,” Erda said Monday afternoon as we stood on the vast lawn in front of the main house. “It is a piece of American history.”

Uncovering the past, however, can be slow, painstaking work. Patience is required.

A quarter-mile from the main house, along the riverbank, Clem and others were working in a foot-deep test pit on the presumed site of the enslaved living quarters, gently scraping the earth with their trowels and emptying buckets of dirt into a screen to sift for treasures.

Besides DHR staffers, there were volunteers digging and sifting alongside them including a retired physician from Minnesota, Jim Gloor, and Bill Bjork, a retired educator from Richmond.

“I spent my career in education, and I wanted to do this as a child,” Bjork said of archaeological work. “Once I retired, I started doing this.”

“Interesting, fun and enjoyable” is how Bjork, 77, described his pastime.

When I asked about his role, he joked, “I’m just a guy who digs holes.” He said he’s dug at sites in a number of states, including Maine and Alabama. He told me about the time in Mississippi when his team was about to abandon the site because they were finding nothing. He was digging about three feet down, coming up empty, when he pulled up what appeared to be an arrowhead that turned out to be between 8,000 and 10,000 years old.

A pretty good find.

“That’s my oldest and best,” he said.

Brad McDonald, a DHR archaeologist and easement stewardship coordinator, called it “a real privilege” to dig at Westover as they help “flesh out the story,” not just of recent centuries but long before. The bits and pieces they discovered over the weekend bear that out.

“There’s a lot of prehistoric stuff going on here, extending back thousands and thousands of years of human occupation,” he said. “Those are stories that don’t really get told through any other means other than archaeology.”

Enthusiasm for the work was evident among those at the site, but time is the issue.

As DHR”s Eastern Regional archaeologist, Clem covers everything “from Charlottesville to the Eastern Shore and the Northern Neck to the North Carolina border,” he said. “So, a lot of history.”

He would like to return to Westover a couple of times of year because there is much to explore. Last year, Clem’s friend, Bob Chartrand of Chartrand Geoarchaeological Solutions used ground-penetrating radar to locate what is believed to be the foundation of old Westover Church, an early Colonial church that was constructed perhaps as early as the 1630s and was gone by the mid-1700s. The radar also found a number of previously unknown graves.

Records and maps indicate a courthouse and a brewhouse were nearby, a sort of “downtown Charles City” of its time, Judy Ledbetter, a volunteer with the Richard M. Bowman Center for Local History in Charles City, told me last year.

Clem hoped to find evidence of the courthouse and brewhouse on this trip by shovel-testing in the area where maps showed they might be, but there was no such luck.

“I have a suspicion it’s over by that corncrib,” Clem said of the brewhouse, pointing to a small structure maybe 75 yards from where we were standing, “because behind that there’s a spring-fed stream, and if you’re making beer you need a lot of water.”

So, maybe next time.

“You never know,” he said. “You can walk out here one day and stumble on the best clue ever. The more I come out, the better our chances -- and the happier I am.”

