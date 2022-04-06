Williams: At James Madison's Montpelier, "parity" for the descendants of the enslaved has stalled

Montpelier, the estate of James Madison, became the toast of the museum world with a June 2021 board restructuring that gave descendants of the enslaved there "structural parity" on its foundation's board.

It was a crowning achievement at an institution whose staff had embraced the descendant community as equal partners in its onsite archeological work in groundbreaking ways, culminating in the award-winning 2017 exhibition "The Mere Distinction of Colour." The following year, the inaugural National Summit on Teaching Slavery met at Montpelier, with participants developing a rubric of best practices.

What better place to probe America's inherent contradictions than the Orange County estate of Madison, the nation's fourth president and "The Father of the Constitution," where historians and archaeologists have identified 300 enslaved individuals.

The Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC) prepared to share equal power on the Montpelier Foundation Board of Directors. Montpelier appeared poised to become a national model on how to do history right.

And then, with a March 25 amendment to its bylaws, the foundation board did history wrong.

It walked back its earlier parity action, amending its bylaws "to provide that director recommendations by the Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC) be a manner, but not the exclusive manner, in which the Foundation may achieve structural parity in the composition of its Board of Directors.”

At issue is the board's desire to maintain a say on which descendants of the enslaved sit on the board.

Currently, five descendants sit on the 16-person board - three named by the MDC; two, by the foundation. "Our goal is 50%," board chair Eugene Hickok said in a statement shortly after the March vote.

But if a chunk of that 50% is hand-picked by the foundation, is that true parity? One descendant of its choosing, Mary Alexander, has stated that the MDC should be disbanded.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns Montpelier and leases it to the foundation, warned Hickok that the board reversal would set back efforts to uplift descendant voices and repair the relationship between the broader Black community and the former site of generations of enslavement.

The commitment to parity with the MDC last June "acknowledged the right of the descendant community to define itself, rather than to be defined by the Foundation," wrote the Trust's president and CEO, Paul Edmondson. "The newly proposed revisions to the bylaws would do the opposite."

Or as board member James French, chair of the Montpelier Descendants Committee, said: “They want to maintain power and pick and choose those who agree with them and pretend that’s structural parity."

The backlash to the board's backtrack has been fierce.

More than 6,200 people have signed a change.org petition in support of the Montpelier Descendants Committee. The Association of African American Museums decried the board action. FreeMontpelier became a hashtag.

The staff at Montpelier, which has fashioned powerful bonds with the descendant community, issued a statement requesting that The Montpelier Foundation "recognize the MDC as the sole representative of descendants of the enslaved at Montpelier as per TMF’s signed agreement with the MDC and the National Trust for Historic Preservation of August 21, 2020."

Their statement also asked for an end to "the intimidation of staff with restrictions on contacting members of the MDC, including requirements to report all contacts, with implied or threatened retaliation for failing to do so." (Hickok denied that Montpelier's management has tried to rein in staff interaction with descendants.)

Matt Reeves, director of archeology at Montpelier, said the board's resistance to full parity with the MDC "rests in the threat they see in expanding the national narrative beyond the myth of the Founding Fathers to include all people in this history," and called it "a modern version of the struggle between those with power and those without that we find in evidence in the archaeology at Montpelier.”

Hickok said the board is "willing to do whatever it takes to move the needle in the right direction," but complained that the MDC's approach tends toward ultimatums.

Frederick Douglass, who escaped enslavement, said it best: "Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will." You'd be hard-pressed to name a moment of Black progress in America that didn't come at the business end of an ultimatum.

If the board thought this march toward power sharing would play out to the strains of John Lennon's "Imagine," its members slept through the tumultuous spring and summer of 2020.

"This is hard, difficult, conversations, I know that," Hickok said. "But they're important and they're worth having, and we're not going to stop having them. It doesn't help to have all the bad press, and it doesn't help to have all the headlines to suggest we're backing away when we're not." He called the recent board action an attempt to "reset the conversation."

French said the MDC forwarded the board a list of 40 names of board candidates, "top people with impeccable credentials," including historians, scholars, museum directors, journalists and a university president. But the list was not passed on to the full board.

Hickok said the list scenario was at odds with "collegial recruitment. You can't build a board with an adversarial relationship. And so, we never saw the list. Because it was an 'our way or the highway' approach."

Board member Bettye Kearse - author of "The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family,” on her family's oral history that they are descended from James Madison and an enslaved cook - has another take: “People don’t like giving up power, especially to a bunch of Black people."

French and others describe an insular foundation board at a crossroads of inclusion and national acclaim, uncomfortable at taking the next step. Montpelier was poised to stand out. Now it's standing out for all the wrong reasons.