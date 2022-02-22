Williams: At Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground and elsewhere, the erasure of Black history must be reversed

After Kitty Cary died on April 25, 1857, the daughters of the woman who had enslaved her wrote a letter in advance of her burial.

"We do not intend any respect shall be spared to one who was ever faithful and affectionate," they wrote before Cary was buried in the Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground, according to research by Cary's fourth great-granddaughter, Lenora McQueen.

The disrespect, as it turns out, would be Richmond's, as McQueen, a Texas resident, would learn upon tracking down her relative here.

A confused McQueen would drive to North Fifth and Hospital streets expecting to see headstones and other evidence of a burial ground. Instead, she found an abandoned gas station and a large double billboard next to an interstate highway. Any evidence of a cemetery had been scrubbed from the landscape. She'd also learn that bodies had been robbed from the burying ground during the 19th century for use by students at the Medical College of Virginia, with the remains dumped in a well.

So much for the excitement that the educator and genealogist might have felt upon finding her relative.

“I was horrified,” she said, wondering if her fourth great-grandmother's gravesite could have been among the desecrated. “It was the most horrible, heart sinking feeling to come to that realization.”

McQueen has since gone about the business of reclaiming the space, and Kitty Cary's memory, in conjunction with Virginia Commonwealth University history professor Ryan Smith, and archaeologists L. Daniel Mouer and Steve Thompson, who have nominated the Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground for the National Register of Historic Places.

Few spaces convey how separate and unequal played out in Richmond as vividly as the burying ground, which the city established in 1815 in a racially segregated expansion of Shockoe Hill Cemetery. Shockoe Hill Cemetery and the adjacent Hebrew Cemetery are already on the National Register.

Tuesday, in a letter to Julie Langan of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney expressed the city’s “fervent” support for the nomination of what was once a terraced, hillside burial ground before closing in 1879 due to overcrowding.

Stoney thanked the nominating quartet “for telling the profound story of this grouping of three cemeteries – two white and one African American – and the vastly different ways in which they were treated. The two white cemeteries are protected and still clearly visible on the landscape. The African American cemetery was systematically eradicated and any physical record of the burial site for over 22,000 persons of color was lost.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, have announced their support for the designation and are working toward the creation of a database of African American cemeteries. And last week, McEachin -- along with Reps. Alma Adams, D-NC and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-PA - introduced the bipartisan African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act.

“Since the inception of our country, the graves of African Americans have suffered unjust abuse and neglect,” McEachin said in a news release. “These burial sites hold the untold stories of millions of African Americans and the integral role they played in our nation’s trajectory."

Richmond has more than its share of destroyed, desecrated and endangered burial grounds, including the original African Burial Ground in Shockoe Bottom. Meanwhile, cemeteries such as Evergreen, East End, Woodland and Barton Heights have all struggled over the years to remain accessible and viable, with volunteers putting in valiant work.

"The protection of these burial grounds is long overdue and critical to ensuring a more complete, comprehensive understanding of America’s history," McEachin said.

Tuesday, McQueen assessed the designation effort as "so far, so good. There’s not been any letters of opposition to date. There may have been a record number of letters of support.”

Last year, the city purchased an acre of the burying ground site with plans to place a memorial there.

Past public policy has removed these sites from the visible landscape. Ongoing public policy would keep this history from surfacing in the classroom.

I was astonished to learn that the site where Gloria Jean Mead and Carol Irene Swann desegregated Richmond Public Schools does not have a state historical marker to commemorate their legacy. We've got to document this history before it is erased from sight or from memory.

"It’s very saddening that it has been hidden for so long," McQueen said of the burying ground, observing that thousands of people travel over it every day without realizing it's there.

There's a metaphor there for our intentionally hidden history.

“It’s incredibly sad," she said. "All I can say is, it's time for it to be known.”