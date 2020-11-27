Williams: Barbara Johns deserves a statue in the U.S. Capitol.

But it is the heroine of that Prince Edward lawsuit, Barbara Rose Johns, who particularly intrigues me as a replacement for Lee.

Johns was the 16-year-old student at all-Black Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville who led a boycott of what was a separate and unequal school campus consisting partly of tarpaper shacks.

Adults were initially kept out of the loop of that April 1951 student strike, which has been hailed as the start of the modern civil rights movement. Three-fourths of the plaintiffs in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case were from the Moton strike.

Johns led this protest more than four years before the more heralded Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala., bus, sparking a boycott led by King. That she did so as a teenager is all the more remarkable.

She paid a price in the aftermath. The Ku Klux Klan left its calling card, a burning cross, in her family’s yard. For her safety, she moved to Montgomery to live with her firebrand uncle, Vernon Johns, one of the early leaders of the civil rights movement. She went on to become a librarian before her death in 1991 at 56.