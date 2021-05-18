Williams: Black Americans and Palestinians share a bond of oppression and resistance

The catalyst for the recent escalation of violence was the move to eject Palestinian families from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, to be replaced by Jewish families -- part of what critics describe as an attempt at ethnic cleansing in predominantly Arab East Jerusalem.

Of course, evictions in the U.S. -- including in Richmond, which has been a national leader in eviction rates -- emerged as a major issue of Black Lives Matter during the pandemic. Urban neighborhoods are gentrifying, with older, poor and Black residents being displaced. And police, in some quarters of the Black community, are viewed less as protective servants than as an occupying force.

But in the midst of this nation's ongoing reckoning on race, as President Joe Biden navigates slender Democratic majorities in both the House and the Senate, the R-MC professor is uncertain that business as usual on Israel is tenable. Biden cannot afford the defection of progressive Democrats, who are rallying in defense of the Palestinian right to survival.