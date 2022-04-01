Williams: "Divinely inspired." Artist's hand-cut silhouettes illustrate Richmond church's journey from racism to reconciliation

The hand-cut silhouettes, intricate and layered with hidden but meaningful details, illustrate a history of systemic racism at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, once known as the "Cathedral of the Confederacy."

Inspired by the Stations of the Cross commemorating the last day of Jesus' life, the Stations of St. Paul's are a moving depiction of enslavement, exclusion, unequal access to transportation and education, and the church's evolution into an opponent of oppression.

Station 2, "St. Paul's is Consecrated," shows parishioners in antebellum attire outside a Greek Revival church façade with a majestic steeple. A stylized row of vines -- an Adinkra symbol rooted in Ghana -- separates the idyllic church scene from the upraised, shackled Black hands beneath.

That Adinkra symbol "represents faith and trust in God," said artist Janelle Washington, the Richmond native commissioned by the church to create the 14 stations. "These people at the bottom, whose hands were used as labor to build this church, were loved and cared for by the same creator.”

The silhouettes - which were hung in the sanctuary on Ash Wednesday and will remain through the Lenten season - are the culmination of St. Paul's History and Reconciliation Initiative, launched months after the June 17, 2015 murder of nine African-American churchgoers by a white supremacist at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C.

Parishioner Christopher Alan Graham tackled St. Paul's history of complicity in his book, "Blind Spots: Race and Identity in a Southern Church." The initiative moved beyond research to memorials, with the removal of Confederate iconography at a sanctuary where Jefferson Davis worshipped, and the consideration of new memorials, including graffiti from 2020's social justice protests that remains on the church steps.

The art project was designed as a liturgical expression of the discernment that preceded it, with the aim of sparking reflection, prayer, repair and reconciliation.

Washington spotted the church's request for proposals on the BLM RVA ART website. She applied and was given a month to submit a proposal for what would become the aforementioned Station 2. After being awarded the commission, Washington took seven months to complete the 2-by-4 foot pieces, fashioned not from paper but Tyvek, a more durable material used in home construction.

"We were all knocked out," said art historian Elizabeth O'Leary, a member of St. Paul's, who called Washington's work "divinely inspired."

"They're amazing graphic designs, powerful unto themselves," she said. "But until you experience them on the wall, then you realize the beauty and the power of the silhouettes, because they create their own shadows against the white backdrop."

Washington, who lives in Alexandria, grew up in the Sherwood Park neighborhood on Richmond's North Side. A graduate of John Marshall High and Virginia Commonwealth University, she pursued a career in fashion design, landing in Milwaukee and a job with Kohl's department store.

One day, her creative director gave team members an exercise to test their artistic prowess. Washington, enamored of the Japanese paper folding art of origami, produced a paper-cut Valentine piece for her husband. “Everybody kind of oohed and aahed," she said.

Thus began her journey as a self-taught papercut artist, ultimately landing her silhouette of Breonna Taylor in Oprah magazine and leading her to this Episcopal church across from the Virginia State Capitol.

O'Leary recently led a group walking the stations in tearful prayer. Among her group was Carmen Foster, whose family has deep roots in Richmond.

"One of the banners covers up a plaque that was dedicated to the family that enslaved my grandfather, Jack Foster," Foster recalled later. "That prompted a myriad of sensations for me. I felt my ancestors, Black and white, surrounding me."

Reading Graham's produced similar sensations in Washington. "All of that was kind of hard to swallow and understand, being a Christian, how people can change the Bible into what fits them."

Her stations include an abundance of provocative images: captive Africans laid as cargo on a slave ship or floating dead next to its hull; flames, nooses and dark hooded figures; Black and white kids reading atop a façade of Moton High School, site of the student protest that became part of Brown v. Board of Education.

The last station shows St. Paul's and Emmanuel AME church, side by side, above nine sunflowers, representing the victims of the church shooting, but also evoking the sunflower imagery on George Floyd murals. Topping this silhouette is the Adinkra symbol Sankofa, on learning from the past and moving forward.

“It really was kind of a leap of faith to say I could do this...being a part of this church’s endeavor to incorporate everyone into their history and, I guess, to spread God’s love in a way," said Washington, who will speak at the church Wednesday.

“I appreciate them being open and honest about their past and how they’re moving into their future.”