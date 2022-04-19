Williams: First, Montpelier reversed its power-sharing promise with descendants of the enslaved. Now, it's retreating from its history of enslavement.

Montpelier, the estate of James Madison, has gone from being the toast of the museum world to being, well, just plain toast.

In March, the Montpelier Foundation board reneged on a June 2021 restructuring that gave descendants of the enslaved there “structural parity” on its board — a reversal criticized by Montpelier staff who had spent decades partnering with the descendant community in excavating the estate’s history of enslavement.

And starting last week, Montpelier Foundation CEO Roy Young terminated or suspended members of its staff, including the firings of executive vice president and chief curator Elizabeth Chew, director of archeology Matt Reeves and spokeswoman Christy Moriarty.

Chew and Reeves learned of their dismissals Monday via their personal email while vacationing.

A much-lauded promise to share power equally with the descendants of the enslaved has devolved into the erasure of key staff responsible for uncovering the history of enslavement at the estate of “The Father of the Constitution.”

“They wanted to yank the narrative of Montpelier away from slavery, despite all of their protestations to the contrary,” said board member James French, chair of the Montpelier Descendants Committee . “And they wanted to create a false history that sees slavery and the constitution as unrelated opposites when in fact, freedom and slavery occupied the same place in Montpelier like no other place in the country.”

The targeted employees collectively have more than 50 years of service to Montpelier and 100 years of experience in their fields, according to Cultural Heritage Partners, the law firm representing the MDC.

The Montpelier Foundation board majority maintains that it should be able to pick its own slate of descendants — an absurd notion that really isn’t parity at all.

In March, Montpelier staff issued a statement requesting that The Montpelier Foundation “recognize the MDC as the sole representative of descendants of the enslaved at Montpelier as per TMF’s signed agreement with the MDC and the National Trust for Historic Preservation of August 21, 2020.” (The Montpelier Foundation leases the property from National Trust as part of a co-stewardship arrangement.)

The staff also sought an end to “the intimidation of staff with restrictions on contacting members of the MDC, including requirements to report all contacts, with implied or threatened retaliation for failing to do so.” Hickok denied that staff was being reined in — a laughable assertion in light of the firings and suspensions.

“This is work we’ve been doing at Montpelier for over 20 years and we had set a standard in the field,” Chew said Tuesday. She called the board actions “unconscionable. And now, they’ve gotten rid of what they see as the troublemakers.”

“They’ve basically undone two decades of work and progress and a potential model for structural parity,” Chew said. “They seem impervious to the mountain of condemnation that has rained down upon them.”

Board chair Gene Hickok, in a statement Tuesday, accused the MDC leadership of working “relentlessly for months to create dissension and division among the staff” who have, “as a result, spoken disparagingly, even hatefully” of the board.

The atmosphere at Montpelier “had become untenable and toxic, aggravated by misleading public statements made by the MDC and by bias demonstrated by the National Trust for Historic Preservation,” he said. “Work was not getting done. Projects were being halted.”

MDC and Montpelier staff members say the board was never all that keen on parity — it initially was voted down before passing narrowly — and almost immediately regretted its action.

“The CEO and Chairman continue to blame everyone but themselves for this sad situation,” the MDC said in a statement Tuesday. “They are deep in a bubble of denial. They blame the descendants, they blame their staff, they blame the National Trust for Historic Preservation, they blame every other national organization that has condemned their actions, they blame the media, they imply that the public is too dumb to understand.

“Today they cancelled Montpelier’s largest annual fundraising dinner because donors are leaving in droves. So soon, we expect them to blame the donors.”

So this is about more than history. Montpelier’s viability is at risk.

“The National Trust strongly condemns these actions against highly regarded and nationally recognized professionals, which will impede the effective stewardship of Montpelier and diminish important public programming at this highly significant historic site,” the preservation organization said in a statement Monday. “...These and other recent actions by the Foundation lead us to question whether a resolution is possible under the current leadership of the Foundation.”

No question, it’s not.

“I think the National Trust has to act,” French said. “It is their property, and the house is on fire.”

History at Montpelier is on the verge of being whitewashed; its once-stellar reputation, charred.

There’s only one way forward: rehire the staff and lose the arsonists.