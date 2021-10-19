Williams: Freedman Joseph R. Holmes was murdered on the steps of Charlotte County Courthouse. A new marker tells why his life mattered.

In Maryland, her hobby was War of 1812 battlefield archaeology; in Charlotte County, her passion immediately shifted toward its Black history. She posted and published what she learned.

Southern historians were wildly inaccurate in their accounts of Holmes' death; Virginius Dabney, in his "Virginia, the new dominion," listed his year of death as 1892. But Liston was just the sort of person Henderson was looking for as she sought to learn more about Jasper and Joseph Holmes. She needed a Charlotte County-based historian. She reached out to Liston.

Liston, in her research, had special access to the court clerk's office. "Within two days, I had found [the Holmes case indictments] and the original witness statements that were made the night of the murder and the next day at the inquest," she said. Curiously, six pages of what she gathers was an autopsy report were missing.

Brothers John and Griffin S. Marshall -- the son of a judge -- were changed with murder, along with William T. Boyd and Macon C. Morris. All but Griffin were indicted. All four fled.

The Marshall brothers became successful ranchers; Boyd, a banker and businessman in Tennessee; and Morris, of all things, worked as a policeman in Roanoke, according to Liston's research.