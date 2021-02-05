Williams: I was wrong. No context can justify Harry F. Byrd Sr.'s statue remaining in Capitol Square.

By the end of our conversation, I shared his doubts.

Last week, I wrote: To maintain Confederate statues on Monument Avenue is to promote the lie of the Lost Cause. But to remove Byrd from Capitol Square is to hide an ugly truth about the history of Virginia government.

But now, I’m thinking that truth might be too ugly for public-space consumption, and that any attempt at context would have the effect of wallpapering an atrocity.

On Jan. 27, the Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would remove Byrd’s statue. The measure must clear the state Senate before it goes to Gov. Ralph Northam.

In questioning the removal of the statue, I made a historical miscalculation in underestimating its lingering power, and the subtleties that distinguish it from monuments to Confederates and slaveholding Founding Fathers of this nation.

The legacy of our ancestors’ enslavement still resides in our DNA, sapping our mental and physical well-being. But none of us experienced that subjugation firsthand.