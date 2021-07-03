Williams: 'If you love the Declaration of Independence, you have to thank Black people.' They helped shape that moment.

In November of 1774 -- six months before shots were fired at Lexington and Concord -- James Madison reported that enslaved people in a neighboring Virginia county had met to choose a leader for when the British troops arrived.

As American patriots prepared to wage a war for their liberty from the British crown, the enslaved weighed which side offered the best prospect for their personal freedom, acting accordingly and dramatically.

Far from being bystanders in the Declaration of Independence, Black people in America -- free and enslaved -- played a pivotal part in the leadup to its signing and a defining role in how we view that document today.

"If you love the Declaration of Independence, you have to thank Black people," says Woody Holton, a history professor at the University of South Carolina and the son of former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton.

Long estranged from this holiday born during my ancestors' enslavement, I embraced the new Juneteenth national holiday last month as our true independence day.

But my phone interview with Holton has me viewing the Fourth of July with more pride and less detachment. Our ancestors' fight for freedom presaged America's and gave true meaning to the sanctimonious pronouncements of enslavers.