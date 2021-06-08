Williams: In 1870, Virginia opened the first mental hospital exclusively for Black patients. Today, African American mental health needs remain unmet.

The asylum opened in June 1870 on Fairmount Street between 20th and 23rd streets in Church Hill, the site of a former Confederate facility known as Howard’s Grove Hospital. By then, the commonwealth of Virginia had taken over.

In 1885, the asylum moved to a new building on a Dinwiddie County plantation. Nine years later, it was renamed Central State Hospital, which remained segregated until 1968.

“Our past assumptions, theories and decisions about race and mental illness still have an impact on our lives and on our health today,” Stoney said. “This marker prompts us to ask questions about how far we have come from Howard’s Grove … and where to do we go from here?”

You can’t answer that if you don’t know where you’ve been. Who knew that what is now Central State Hospital was rooted in a Freedman’s Bureau project in Richmond after the Civil War?

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, noted Monday that when the asylum opened, nearly half of its patients were there not because of mental illness, but due to poverty, homelessness, joblessness, dislocation and a variety of medical diseases.

Hmm. That sounds like the sort of catch-all warehousing many jails in America perform today.