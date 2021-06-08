Williams: In 1870, Virginia opened the first mental hospital exclusively for Black patients. Today, African American mental health needs remain unmet.

If ever a people needed mental health treatment, it would be the formerly enslaved.
And yet, antebellum psuedoscience hypothesized that they were immune from mental illness because they lacked the stress associated with property ownership, as if being treated as property did not create next-level anxiety. Equally absurd was the conjecture that the desire to escape enslavement — termed Drapetomania — was itself a form of mental illness.
“Mental illness and mental treatment of Black people have been racially framed and racially influenced,” said Colita Fairfax, board chair of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
She connected dots from the historical disregard surrounding Black mental health to the contemporary treatment of tennis star Naomi Osaka, who recently was fined and threatened with expulsion from tournaments for seeking to protect her mental health.
The occasion for Fairfax’s history lesson was the dedication of a Virginia historical highway marker for the Central Lunatic Asylum for Colored Insane — the first mental hospital in the nation exclusively for people of African descent.
“We have a moral obligation to not just unveil this historical marker, but also to unveil the truth behind it, and how it fits into the broader backstory of race, of segregation, of health, beliefs about illness, and the struggle toward equality in treatment and recovery,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said after the marker’s unveiling Monday.
The asylum opened in June 1870 on Fairmount Street between 20th and 23rd streets in Church Hill, the site of a former Confederate facility known as Howard’s Grove Hospital. By then, the commonwealth of Virginia had taken over.
In 1885, the asylum moved to a new building on a Dinwiddie County plantation. Nine years later, it was renamed Central State Hospital, which remained segregated until 1968.
“Our past assumptions, theories and decisions about race and mental illness still have an impact on our lives and on our health today,” Stoney said. “This marker prompts us to ask questions about how far we have come from Howard’s Grove … and where to do we go from here?”
You can’t answer that if you don’t know where you’ve been. Who knew that what is now Central State Hospital was rooted in a Freedman’s Bureau project in Richmond after the Civil War?
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, noted Monday that when the asylum opened, nearly half of its patients were there not because of mental illness, but due to poverty, homelessness, joblessness, dislocation and a variety of medical diseases.
Hmm. That sounds like the sort of catch-all warehousing many jails in America perform today.
That new marker on Fairmount Street is a sign of multigenerational trauma, including among children marked by violence. Any package of reparations for Black Americans must include free access to mental health treatment.
McQuinn lauded King E. Davis, former commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, “for his extraordinary leadership in the elevation of this history.”
For Davis, a research professor at the University of Texas who makes his home in Hanover County’s Beaverdam community, the historical marker dedication culminates his 13-year effort to keep the history of Central State Hospital alive. That effort has included the digitalization of 800,000 endangered records encapsulating the 151-year-old history of the institution.
“This is the most valuable set of records in the world as far as Black people in the mental health system,” said Davis, who is trying to expand access of those records to the public.
What those records no doubt show is Virginia’s complicated history of mental health treatment and mistreatment.
Fairfax, a professor of social work at Norfolk State University, said plantation sensibilities followed Black folks into that asylum. The people who operated it were often former Confederates; Black people were admitted based on the word of employers and other white people, rather than family or community members. Patients were expected to engage in physical labor at Howard’s Grove.
Today, Central State houses the only maximum security mental health unit in Virginia. Plans are underway to build a replacement hospital, its treatment befitting a 21st century facility.
But Fairfax says racism remains pervasive in the fields of medicine, law enforcement, the criminal justice system and education.
If wealthy celebrities such as Osaka, Serena Williams and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have felt compelled to air their mental health struggles, she said, imagine the unseen challenges professional, working class or impoverished Black people face in seeking meaningful mental health care.
“This historical space warehoused our ancestors, who survived the war and horror of enslavement,” Fairfax said. “So might the marker remind the reader that the 21st century response to mental health, and Black mental health specifically, be far more rich in humanism (and) benevolence, starting with making society heal well, equitable and racist-free.”
