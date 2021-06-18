Williams: Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of Black people in America. We need to make its promise real.

I must admit on this momentous day that I didn’t always fully appreciate Juneteenth.
Yes, it’s a wonderfully catchy portmanteau. But even recently, I wondered: Why isn’t Richmond’s role in emancipation more celebrated?
Wasn’t the April 3, 1865 fall of Richmond to Union troops — with U.S. Colored Troops among the first to march into the Confederate capital — truly a day worth commemorating nationally? What about President Abraham Lincoln’s following-day march through the city streets, greeted by joyous Black people?
Didn’t Robert E. Lee’s surrender to Ulysses S. Grant days later at Appomattox make real what was promised by the Emancipation Proclamation and the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment?
I put these questions to historian Christy Coleman, executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation.
“I’ve evolved my thinking about that to a respect of a singular notion of none free until all free,” she replied. “So I’m cool with [June 19].”
And that succinct text message set me straight.
Yes, the events in Virginia begat emancipation. But in 1865, there was no Facebook, Twitter or TV news to trumpet the end of the Civil War and freedom, however illusory, for Black folks. The word didn’t arrive in Texas until more than two months later.
So let the celebration begin, with huge thanks to Opal Lee, the 94-year-old retired educator from Fort Worth, Texas, and the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” whose years-long activism on behalf of the holiday gained traction in our moment of racial reckoning.
Two weeks from now, we will be commemorating an Independence Day tainted from the start, built as it was on a foundation of human bondage and white supremacy.
The latter, America can’t seem to quit.
Public historian Joseph S. H. Rogers of Richmond called our new national holiday — the first since the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in 1983 —“one of the major steps toward realizing the promise that was allegedly put forth by the Declaration of Independence — and realizing how many more steps we have to go, how much farther we have to walk, before we can see that really be true.”
Indeed, a nation cannot rightfully celebrate liberty for all without commemorating the belated freedom of people it kept in chains; there’s a reeking hypocrisy among those who supported this holiday while manufacturing new chains, intellectual and practical.
Donald Trump’s big lie of the stolen election has Republican state lawmakers on a mission to place impediments between Black people and the voting booth and gain greater control of local elections. One measure in Texas sought to maintain the “purity of the ballot box” — language straight out of the Jim Crow era.
Rogers says we are seeing restrictions on voting rights today at loggerheads with the freedom that was achieved on Juneteenth.
Then again, the pushback against the advances of Black people is as American as fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Rogers, for example, explained that Reconstruction did not begin immediately after the Civil War.
As Rogers explains, the restoration of the rights of Southern states to do everything but enslave freed those states to enact Black codes and vagrancy laws, “putting shackles on people in different ways to recreate slavery and make it more difficult for people who had now earned their own freedom to actually be able to enact that freedom.”
It was only until two years later, in 1867, that Reconstruction, and the federal occupation of the South, launched a period of unprecedented Black progress. That success was cut off at the knees when the federal government decided that Southern appeasement mattered more than Black lives and abandoned the South, launching a reign of terror.
Today, as we strive to more greatly enact our freedom, Black lives and national unity feel precarious.
Even as we celebrate Juneteenth, K-12 education nationwide is under attack by those who would whitewash, camouflage or erase the history that led to this holiday as they seek to intimidate educators and stifle discussion. We can’t explain Juneteenth without discussing racism.
Then again, our telling of history has always been biased. In Virginia textbooks from the 1950s into the 1970s, fourth graders were taught that the enslaved were content and that the South would have eventually handled the issue of slavery without Yankee meddling.
The miseducation of millions of Americans by Confederate-loving revisionists has contributed to a divided U.S. plagued by ascendant white nationalism, insurrectionism and authoritarian drift. And we can’t solve the problems that stem from our nation’s long and ongoing embrace of structural racism without teaching how it affects virtually every aspect of American life.
This holiday will not have the meaning it deserves until we inject knowledge into ignorance, justice into poverty and equity into emancipation.
None free until all free.
