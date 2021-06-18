Williams: Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of Black people in America. We need to make its promise real.

Rogers says we are seeing restrictions on voting rights today at loggerheads with the freedom that was achieved on Juneteenth.

Then again, the pushback against the advances of Black people is as American as fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Rogers, for example, explained that Reconstruction did not begin immediately after the Civil War.

As Rogers explains, the restoration of the rights of Southern states to do everything but enslave freed those states to enact Black codes and vagrancy laws, “putting shackles on people in different ways to recreate slavery and make it more difficult for people who had now earned their own freedom to actually be able to enact that freedom.”

It was only until two years later, in 1867, that Reconstruction, and the federal occupation of the South, launched a period of unprecedented Black progress. That success was cut off at the knees when the federal government decided that Southern appeasement mattered more than Black lives and abandoned the South, launching a reign of terror.

Today, as we strive to more greatly enact our freedom, Black lives and national unity feel precarious.