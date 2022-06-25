Williams: The Jefferson Davis statue was toppled. Its spirit lives on.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Looking down at the toppled, battered, paint-splattered statue of Jefferson Davis at the Valentine museum, I tried to conduct an assessment of my emotions.

HOW DOES THIS STATUE MAKE YOU FEEL? the new exhibition asks, with blue and pink sticky notes on hand for visitors to share their thoughts.

Of all of the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue, the Davis statue had always been the most infuriating for me, saturated as it was with unadulterated revisionist drivel. The Monument Avenue Commission apparently agreed, recommending that it be removed. “Of all the statues, this one is most unabashedly Lost Cause in its design and sentiment,” the commissioners wrote.

But the social justice demonstrators who hit the streets two years ago beat city officials to the punch — literally, one might glean, given the smashed-in face of the Davis statue. The statue was pulled down on June 10, 2020.

The Davis statue, on loan from the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia for at least six months, is on display at the Valentine, adjacent to the studio where the sculpture was fashioned by Edward Valentine, the museum’s first president.

Since Wednesday, visitors have been able to gaze at the statue from a different vantage point: Not towering above Monument and Davis avenues, but pretty much as the protesters left him — lying on his back, with remnants of a toilet paper noose on his neck, splashed with bubblegum pink paint of a hue that would do Bazooka proud.

Minutes after the statue went on display, one person had posted their thoughts on a nearby column as instructed.

“It makes me wonder about history vs. memory,” the note read.

The Lost Cause statues were never about history. They were instruments in an effective public relations campaign that denied slavery as a cause of the Civil War and made an inherently ignoble cause noble.

This PR effort coincided with the systemic erosion of the rights of Black citizens, who were subjected to a new reign of terror following the demise of Reconstruction. The Davis statue, in this context, was a celebration of the restoration of a social order based on racial oppression.

The final product was not quite as grandiose as envisioned. Original plans called for the Davis statue to be the centerpiece of a Monroe Park temple a foot taller than Grant’s Tomb, said Christina Vida, Elise H. Wright curator of the General Collection and project manager for the Valentine Studio.

Even removed from its pedestal, the statue remains provocative.

“It is powerful, it is disturbing, it is all of those things ... there could be celebration?” said Valentine director Bill Martin. “So there is a wide range of responses to this. And I think we need that moment to sit back through this process and actually find out what people are thinking at this moment.”

There is a QR code at the display asking visitors to share what should happen next.

“And it’s not just what needs to happen next with this statue,” Martin said, “but what needs to happen next, more importantly, I think, in this community. Because this is a symbol of a lot of things that are left on the table that are unaddressed that we still need to deal with.”

In the meantime, this exhibit will test the efficacy of context. It doesn’t get more contextual than this.

The studio where Edward Valentine created the Davis statue had been on Leigh Street. It was moved to the Valentine site in 1937, and the museum is in the process of reinterpreting it, Vida said.

If you desire additional context, you can easily catch a glimpse from the Davis statue of another exhibit: a Woolworth’s lunch counter and stools, with images of sit-in protesters.

The Davis statue exhibit, and the reimagining of the Valentine studio, is an opportunity “to respond to our own history, to respond to the history of Monument Avenue, but also to respond to today’s demand for social justice,” Martin said.

That studio is populated with busts and sculptures of Lost Cause icons. But Valentine also sculpted caricatures of Black people — a lucrative business, Vida said — with the obvious intent of ridiculing his subjects and robbing them of their dignity.

One such sculpture, titled “Knowledge is Power,” features a slack-jawed Black youth holding a book while fast asleep, head lolling on his shoulder. The sculpture was clearly intended to convey the opposite of knowledge and power.

The Davis statue has now been similarly reduced. It’s hard to convey power with toilet paper clinging to your neck. But I derive limited satisfaction from seeing the statue laid low. Because the ideology that created it still lives.