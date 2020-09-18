Williams: "The Organ Thieves" details a heartless saga of medical abuse. We still have work to do.

No one mentioned a heart transplant.

Not only had MCV not gained permission from the family, Tucker's heart was removed short of the 24-hour waiting period required by a provision of Virginia law, Jones writes.

A young Wilder filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of the family, pitting him against a powerful institution with the legal and political clout of the commonwealth of Virginia behind it. The outcome in favor of the hospital was predictable.

Jones quotes medical historian Susan E. Lederer, who wrote that Bruce Tucker — because of his race, socioeconomic status and the mistaken perception that he was a charity patient without family — was "socially dead" before he was pronounced physically dead.

Asked Thursday for a response to "The Organ Thieves," a VCU Health spokeswoman directed me to a web page statement that reads in part: "We look forward to reading the book and engaging in open and honest discussions about what we have learned from this era in our history, how we can contribute to the healing process, and how we can continue to grow."

Jones began writing his book before the deaths of George Floyd and others at the hands of police sparked a nationwide Black Lives Matter movement.