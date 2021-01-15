Williams: Times are stressful. But coping does not mean copping out.

"You know, sometimes we're not prepared for adversity," saxophonist Cannonball Adderley says during the intro to the 1966 soul-jazz classic "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy."
"When it happens sometimes, we're caught short. We don't know exactly how to handle it when it comes up. Sometimes, we don't know just what to do when adversity takes over."
"Mercy, Mercy, Mercy" is an apt theme for the past 12 months.
We've absorbed — far from equally — two presidential impeachments, a deadly pandemic, a cratering economy and social isolation. Police brutality, street protests, face mask wars and business closures. Elections, an attempt to subvert democracy, and a pathological president promoting lies, chaos, division and sedition. A violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an historic break in peaceful transitions of power, and a death toll from COVID-19 approaching 400,000.
Mercy, mercy, mercy.
Few of us were prepared for this level of adversity. Some of us are hanging on and hanging in there. Others are clinging to the twilight zone of alternate reality — a dimension not of facts and reason, but of preposterous conspiracy theories about stolen elections.
Some knowledgeable people argue that we've been through worse: namely 1968. For sure, that year was a doozy.
The war in Vietnam cleaved the nation. Police opened fire on unarmed civil rights protesters at South Carolina State University, killing three people and injuring 28 others in what came to be known as the Orangeburg Massacre. Assassin's bullets killed the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy within two months and two days of each other. What was described by a national commission as a "police riot" against demonstrators upstaged the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Richard Nixon was elected president; we know how that turned out.
Today feels worse because our institutions feel more fragile; less equipped to weather the turmoil. But curling up in a ball is not a viable option.
"In response to the many unprecedented and stressful challenges we are facing in our communities and in our world, it could be helpful to focus on the things in your life over which you do have control," says Richmond psychiatrist Dr. Rashida Gray. "These may include productively directing your anger and frustration about the events at the Capitol by committing to being more politically involved."
Gray says we might want to incorporate more activities in our lives that decrease our stress, such as exercising, connecting with our spirituality and faith-based community, meditating, improving the quality of our sleep, and connecting with family and friends safely.
"When it feels like everything in life is collapsing (i.e., COVID-19 numbers increasing, losing loved ones, worsening political divides), it could be helpful to engage in activities that remind you of the goodness and beauty of the world. These activities may include connecting with nature by sitting outside or taking walks, volunteering, being creative and reflecting on the positives in one's life," she says.
"When all else fails, stop the 'doomscrolling' through social media and turn off the TV.
"Personally, I find strength in reminding myself of the many trials and tribulations that my ancestors have had to overcome, without significant material resources," Gray said.
Agreed. Our ongoing national crisis can be especially triggering for African Americans with a genetic bond to 400 years of collective trauma. The sight of the Confederate battle flag in the U.S. Capitol informs us that this insurrection is grounded, at least in part, in white supremacy. The videotaped torture of George Floyd burned into our psyche. The disproportionate toll of the virus on Black, Hispanic and Indigenous peoples compounds our pain. But truly, my ancestors have been through worse.
It's OK to be angry, sad, worried, frustrated and disappointed, Gray says. "We must still honor our emotional responses to what is going on around us. Humans were not designed to be happy and calm 24/7; we need all of our emotions to help guide us through and to fully experience all aspects of life. But too much worry, angst and sadness can be detrimental to our health and well being."
She advises us to seek out a mental health professional if our emotional state does not improve despite our best efforts. "Therapy can be immensely helpful in making sense of very intense, overwhelming and complicated life events."
But as Gray said, self-care does not have to be synonymous with disengagement. Channel those emotions into something productive.
America is a nation caught short, in the throes of adversity. It won't heal until it receives a long-overdue dose of justice and equality. We all need to step up to make this happen, in any way we can.
We need to be merciful toward ourselves. But coping cannot be a cop out.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW