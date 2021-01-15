Williams: Times are stressful. But coping does not mean copping out.

"When it feels like everything in life is collapsing (i.e., COVID-19 numbers increasing, losing loved ones, worsening political divides), it could be helpful to engage in activities that remind you of the goodness and beauty of the world. These activities may include connecting with nature by sitting outside or taking walks, volunteering, being creative and reflecting on the positives in one's life," she says.

"When all else fails, stop the 'doomscrolling' through social media and turn off the TV.

"Personally, I find strength in reminding myself of the many trials and tribulations that my ancestors have had to overcome, without significant material resources," Gray said.

Agreed. Our ongoing national crisis can be especially triggering for African Americans with a genetic bond to 400 years of collective trauma. The sight of the Confederate battle flag in the U.S. Capitol informs us that this insurrection is grounded, at least in part, in white supremacy. The videotaped torture of George Floyd burned into our psyche. The disproportionate toll of the virus on Black, Hispanic and Indigenous peoples compounds our pain. But truly, my ancestors have been through worse.