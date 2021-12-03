Williams: Virginia Museum of History and Culture takes another step in its journey toward inclusion in hiring Joseph Rogers

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture, steeped in Confederate lore, took another step in a journey toward inclusion that has featured a renaming, a renovation and a reimagined mission.

On Wednesday, Joseph Rogers began his job as the first manager of partnerships and community engagement at the institution formerly known as the Virginia Historical Society.

The society, founded in 1831, once housed its collections at the former Richmond home of Robert E. Lee. It sunk its endowment in Confederate war bonds. In 1946, it absorbed the Confederate Memorial Association and its Battle Abbey building.

Rogers, the son of longtime National Park Service employees Lewis and Ajena Rogers, arrives from a different historical perspective. He's a descendant of James Apostle Fields, who escaped enslavement in Hanover County to ultimately earn a law degree and gain election to the Virginia General Assembly.

What might seem like an odd pairing is a natural fit. Rogers -- formerly an education programs manager at the American Civil War Museum -- knows what it's like to be part of a museum makeover toward inclusion.