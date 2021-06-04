Williams: Want to know how the monuments came down? A new documentary by a Richmond couple will show you.

The film's media packet includes praise from Hasan Kwame Jeffries, a history professor at The Ohio State University, who said it "takes us on a journey from slavery to freedom to the present, unraveling the complex history of race, racism, and resistance in the capital of the Confederacy with pace and purpose."

Indeed, the film is a national story through the intimate lens of Richmond history.

The monuments, Warren said, "reflected the white supremacy that made it possible to put them up, but they’ve also been silent witnesses to generations of Black resistance — resistance to the monuments, but also resistance to white supremacy in its many other forms. But that full history has been hard to see; it’s been shrouded in these myths of grandeur.”

He hopes viewers will reflect on the heralded and relatively obscure figures of Black resistance featured in the film.

“We shouldn’t just look up at the monuments. We should look down at the people below them ... who have been fighting not just against the statues, but against what they stood for.”