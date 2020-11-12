Williams: What can Germany teach us about confronting our history? Fulbright recipient Mallory Noe-Payne is about to find out.

Noe-Payne hopes her vantage point from Germany will allow her to provide a better perspective for Virginians and Americans to see their most painful history with more clarity and contrition — "how another society has done it, has done better at collectively facing and acknowledging their own sin."

A 2-year stint as a public radio producer in Boston opened Noe-Payne's eyes about her home state. Hearing New Englanders speak disparagingly about Virginia and the South made her feel defensive. But also it led her to think more critically about her hometown's history.

Growing up in Varina, and attending Maggie L. Walker Governor's School, she had given little thought to Confederate monuments that for her blended into the landscape. The Civil War history she absorbed was taught at a distance that belied her proximity to it. "It made me more excited to come home and to learn about the place [where] I grew up, with new eyes."

Noe-Payne has spent time in Germany before, for work and for pleasure. Her great-grandmother immigrated to Richmond from Germany in the late 1800s. On leave from her job for a year, she will be working with Professor Andreas Etges at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, serving as a guest lecturer in his American History classes.