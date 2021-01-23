Holes in Va.’s race, ethnicity reporting for vaccines leave doubts about equitable distribution

North Carolina, which has administered nearly 150,000 more doses than Virginia, has reported all of its vaccinations by race and ethnicity as of Friday.

When VDH released a wider range of race and ethnicity data on June 16, a media release said “it is important for the public to understand these health disparities so they can respond appropriately” and that statisticians with the Office of Health Equity would be using this data to “inform tracking and reporting guidelines” to be better prepared for similar crises in the future.

The VDH could not provide those findings and how it adapted those recommendations to reporting race and ethnicity seven months later.

Nakeina Douglas-Glenn, a VCU professor who has specialized in race and social equity for more than 15 years, said the lack of data collection shows why the mistrust in health care systems and government agencies is so ingrained: communities know they view race and ethnicity as an afterthought. So the conversation on trust is misguided, Douglas-Glenn said.