HOME leader leaving post to head The Richmond Forum

One local nonprofit’s loss is another one's gain.

Heather Mullins Crislip, president and CEO of Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, will leave the fair-housing-focused organization at the end of July. Next month, she will start as executive director of The Richmond Forum and lead the organization responsible for the preeminent speaker series in the region.

“I’m really excited to be able to think about issues more broadly for Richmond, have the opportunity to get more nuance into our public conversations and create conversations that are deep, meaningful and help move Richmond forward without turning away from difficult truths,” Crislip said in an interview.

HOME, which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this year, thanked Crislip in a statement for her leadership during nearly a decade at the helm.

During her tenure, the nonprofit found that Wells Fargo had decline Black mortgage applicants in Richmond at three times the rate of white applicants. Following HOME’s findings, the financial giant agreed to a $5 million partnership with the nonprofit to support prospective and current homeowners of color in the region.