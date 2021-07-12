HOME leader leaving post to head The Richmond Forum

One local nonprofit’s loss is another one's gain.
Heather Mullins Crislip, president and CEO of Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, will leave the fair-housing-focused organization at the end of July. Next month, she will start as executive director of The Richmond Forum and lead the organization responsible for the preeminent speaker series in the region.
“I’m really excited to be able to think about issues more broadly for Richmond, have the opportunity to get more nuance into our public conversations and create conversations that are deep, meaningful and help move Richmond forward without turning away from difficult truths,” Crislip said in an interview.
HOME, which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this year, thanked Crislip in a statement for her leadership during nearly a decade at the helm.
During her tenure, the nonprofit found that Wells Fargo had decline Black mortgage applicants in Richmond at three times the rate of white applicants. Following HOME’s findings, the financial giant agreed to a $5 million partnership with the nonprofit to support prospective and current homeowners of color in the region.
More recently, HOME has taken a leading role in aiding renters facing eviction and helping families that have federal housing vouchers find homes in high opportunity neighborhoods. Crislip credits the nonprofit’s incoming interim president and CEO Monica Jefferson for her leadership on those issues.
HOME’s board chairwoman, Marianne McGhee, said Crislip was “a true servant leader” whose commitment to equity has benefited thousands of families and whose vision has helped position the nonprofit for success in the coming years.
“Heather has been just an incredible leader for HOME," McGhee said. "She has brought with her this wonderful blend of our history in fair housing, and meeting the moment now while helping us understand what we need to do in the future.”
Crislip’s tenure at the Richmond Forum will overlap with departing executive director Bill Chapman, who will retire in May 2022, according to a press release. Chapman has led the organization since 2008.
“I am thrilled with the selection of [Crislip],” Chapman stated in a release. “I am confident she will help write an exciting next chapter for The Forum and lead the organization to the next level. Having the opportunity to work alongside her in the coming months will ensure a seamless transition for the organization and our members.”
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson