For a paltry $10 a year, Virginians can shed the standard white license plate for something snazzier.

They are the DMV’s signature product: “Special Plates,” also known as vanity plates. The department offers more than 250 options for drivers seeking to make a statement.

By contrast, personalized plates in New York state run $60, plus an annual renewal fee. In California, they cost $50, plus the renewal fee.

The vanity plates in Virginia mostly center on parts of Virginia’s history. One example is the ever-popular Jamestown plate. In the past decade, a number of outwardly political plates have grown in popularity, too.

The nakedly political “Choose Life” plate is on more than 3,500 cars, for example. Other plates support the National Rifle Association, Masonic groups and the strange, Jimmy Buffett-inspired environmental group, “Parrot Heads.” The latter is on more than 5,000 Virginia cars and motorcycles.

Plates in Virginia are introduced into circulation by legislators, who sponsor and pass bills requiring the Department of Motor Vehicles to sell them. After the bills pass the General Assembly, the DMV enters a 30-day window, and only proceeds to make the plates if the department receives at least 450 applications from citizens who want the plate in question.

Down the line, specialty plates are removed from circulation if fewer than 200 Virginians have them, according to Virginia code.

Some plates also work as donations to nonprofit organizations. For example, Virginia’s “Animal Friendly” license plate costs $25, and the surplus $15 goes toward locality animal shelters to help with the costs of spaying and neutering.

So which plates do Virginian’s sport?

5. The Great Seal

In 1985, legislators put the Great Seal on the table. The plate is a rendition of the Virginia State seal, which displays a Greco-Roman lady “Virtue” slaying an embodiment of “Tyranny.” The seal has been on the Virginia state flag since 1861, when it was adopted at the beginning of the Civil War. But its origins go all the way back to 1776.

4. In God We Trust

Once one of the state’s most popular special plates, “In God We Trust” has dipped down in recent years to fourth place. The plate was introduced in 2011, at the behest of Richard P. Bell, a Republican legislator from Staunton. Bell told the Virginia Pilot in 2011 that it was requested by two conservative groups: the Richmond-based Family Foundation and the Harrisonburg-based Valley Family Forum.

3. Heritage

In 1992, the legislature sponsored the “Heritage” plate. This one features the state bird, the Northern Cardinal, in tandem with the Virginia state flower, the white dogwood. Some 84,000 Virginians have this license plate.

2. Don’t Tread On Me

The iconic “Don’t Tread On Me” is the second-most popular in the state of Virginia. It is also on the way up, having quintupled in popularity since 2014. The plate was introduced in 2011, at the height of political agitation mustered by the Tea Party. The plate was introduced by moderate Henrico County Republican John O’Bannon III, who has since retired. O’Bannon said he was proud of his part in the plate’s success story.

The plate features the Gadsden Flag, a flag designed by a South Carolina revolutionary named Christopher Gadsden. The flag has adopted numerous political meanings throughout American history. Originating as a symbol of limited government, it is now frequently associated with the right wing in American politics. In Charlottesville, the flag was waved side-by-side with Confederate and Nazi flags during the Unite the Right rally in 2017. More than 97,000 of these plates were in circulation in 2022, up from 91,000 in 2018.

1. Scenic Virginia

What may be the most boring plate is also the state’s most popular: Scenic Virginia, a plate that was introduced in 1992 at the same time as the Heritage Plate.

It features Virginia’s varied natural features, moving from Hampton Roads beaches, to farmland, to the Shenandoah mountain range. More than 118,000 Scenic Virginia plates were registered in 2022, although that figure is down from more than 150,000 in 2018.