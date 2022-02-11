Home values continue to rise in Richmond region; assessments in 11 city neighborhoods are up 30% or more.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and members of the City Council proposed a 2-cent reduction to Richmond’s real estate tax in January in a bid to make the possibility of a second casino referendum more palatable to voters who rejected the One Casino and Resort plan in November’s election.

But even with a 2-penny discount, most homeowners in Richmond would still see a higher property tax bill as home values continue to rise, a trend seen across the region.

In Richmond, the value of an average residential parcel is increasing by just under $30,000 — an 11.2% increase from 2021 assessments, according to property records analyzed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. That figure would cost the average homeowner $356 in increased property taxes based on the existing tax rate of $1.20 per $100 of assessed value, and the proposed tax reduction would knock only about $6 off of the increase.

The Times-Dispatch analysis looked at the year-over-year change in value for more than 320,000 residential parcels in Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties with a value of at least $10,000.

The cutoff value is meant to focus on primary structures such as houses and owner-occupied condominiums — many of the parcels valued below that threshold are garages, sheds or other “outbuildings” that contribute to a lot’s value, but are not the main building on that lot.

What about in surrounding counties?

The largest increases are in Chesterfield, where home values are up nearly $35,000 — 12.4% higher than 2021 assessments — and homeowners stand to pay an average of $332 in additional tax.

Homes in Henrico are increasing in value by 10.6%, or approximately $30,500 on average. That would increase homeowners’ property tax bills by $265.

And in Hanover, which has the lowest real estate tax rate in the area at $0.81 per $100 of value, home values are up 9% — nearly $27,000 — adding $219 to homeowners’ tax bills.

Where are the biggest increases happening?

They are occurring primarily south of the James River. Looking at the area by ZIP code, three of the five largest value increases by percentage are in South Richmond:

23234, which includes the Ampthill and Jeff Davis neighborhoods: Home values average $155,000, up 27.6% (+$34,000).

23224, which includes Manchester and the Hull Street corridor: Home values average $152,000, up 27.2% (+$32,000). Values vary wildly across these individual neighborhoods. Homes around Manchester are worth twice as much as those along Hull Street.

23225, which includes Forest Hill, Westover and Stratford Hills: Home values average $270,000, up 16.2% (+$38,000).

Sections of 23224 and 23234 that are part of Chesterfield are also among the 10 fastest-growing areas, which points to the rapid pace of development — both businesses and housing — taking place on the Southside.

According to The Times-Dispatch’s analysis, average property values did not decline in a single ZIP code in the region.

The smallest increases by percentage, meanwhile, are largely in wealthier areas of Richmond:

23226, which includes the West End and area around the Country Club of Virginia: Home values average $620,000, up 5.9% (+$35,000).

23221, which includes Windsor Farms, Carytown and the Museum District: Home values average $502,000, up 6.4% (+$30,000).

23220, which includes the Fan District and the area around Byrd Park and Maymont: Home values average $393,000, up 6.7% (+$25,000).

Value increases are also on the smaller side in downtown Richmond, where there are relatively few residential properties, and the area surrounding Ashland in Hanover.

How big are these value increases?

Some of them are huge — particularly on parcels where new construction was completed in 2021. Here are some of the largest value increases in each jurisdiction:

Richmond: 700 Westover Road, a three-bedroom house in the Byrd Park Court Historic District, was assessed at $1.61 million, an increase of $1.07 million (+198%) from its 2021 value.

Chesterfield: 16212 Fleetwood Road, a four-bedroom house of nearly 8,000 square feet in Midlothian, was valued at $1.71 million, up $1.48 million (+629%) from its 2021 value.

Hanover: 13313 Stanleys Mill Trail, a five-bedroom house in Montpelier measuring just under 4,500 square feet, was assessed at $960,000, an increase of $752,000 (+362%) over the 2021 assessment.

Henrico: 9734 Cragmont Drive, a 1.28-acre parcel in the Carter Oaks neighborhood, was assessed at $1.78 million, up $1.03 million (+137%) from its 2021 value.

Big jumps in value on South Side

The Times-Dispatch’s analysis found that in 10 South Richmond neighborhoods — Jeff Davis, Davee Gardens, Swansboro, McGuire Manor, Blackwell, Bellemeade, Broad Rock, South Garden, Belmont Woods and Oak Grove — property values are up at least 30% from 2021 levels.

In Jeff Davis, an area along the river near the city’s water treatment plant, the median home listing price has jumped from $110,000 in January 2020 to $170,000 as of January 2022 — an increase of nearly 55%, according to data from Realtor.com.

The smallest increases have happened in some of the most expensive areas of the city.

Windsor Farms, Wilton and the area around the Country Club of Virginia’s Westhampton clubhouse all have average assessment values over $1 million, and values have increased by less than 5% in each neighborhood.