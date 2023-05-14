A group of Hanover County homeowners have been dealt a decisive victory in their fight against the county, Wegmans and the massive distribution center that’s been built right on their doorstep.

That recent legal victory could be a sign that more cases of its type will be heard in local courts across the state, though their individual battle is still far from over.

The homeowners have been challenging the county board and Wegmans in court. They say a special-use permit granted for the construction of the site was passed illegally. The distribution center, roughly the footprint of 20 football fields, is almost finished.

Kathy Woodcock is one of the residents named in the case. Her farm faces one of the employee entrances that will be used by hundreds of employees. She and her husband bought their property on Ashcake Road in 2016, coming from Henrico County, to be closer to nature. They have chickens and a vegetable garden, Woodcock said, and her husband hunts on the land.

“We never thought that we'd have to go to the Supreme Court of Virginia,” she said. “But a small group of us represent a much larger group of people who to this day believe this is completely wrong, and we're fighting for our community.”

The county held a meeting in 2020 that drew hundreds of people in protest of the 200-acre property being developed into the 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center. Most of those in attendance were there in protest of the development.

The county later passed a special-use permit that paved the way for Wegmans to build. Residents initially challenged the county’s decision in 2020, saying that it was passed without proper public input and in violation of Freedom of Information Act laws, among several other allegations.

The county’s circuit court initially dismissed the case, saying the homeowners did not have the authority to challenge the government over the issue. It was dismissed without even hearing their arguments against the facility. Then in February, the Supreme Court issued an opinion saying the lower court should have heard out their arguments before throwing out the case.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from Wegmans, officially sending it back to Hanover Circuit Court to consider the residents’ arguments.

The residents’ camp all said they’re feeling incredibly optimistic at this stage of the proceedings.

Similar cases have been tried by residents in other parts of the state recently, and they have ended up winning.

Perhaps the most critical argument in the Hanover homeowners' suit revolves around the violation of FOIA. They say access to the public hearing was restricted during the era of COVID-19 when “stay-at-home” orders were still active.

Two other cases across the state have been decided with similar arguments.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a group of Fairfax County homeowners in March, who alleged that the county passed an update to its zoning laws over virtual meetings, which did not meet the correct level of public input. That decision placed uncertainty over every land use decision issued since the law was first formed in March 2021.

Then in April, the courts sided with Suffolk residents who were challenging their School Board over similar allegations of FOIA violation over public meetings.

“The [supreme] court said that if we can prove it, our Freedom of Information Act claim is valid,” said Brian Buniva, legal representation for the Hanover residents. “So (the) same accurate outcome could happen and I think the same arguments that were made in Fairfax have been and will continue to be made in the Hanover case.”

The Wegmans distribution center was announced in 2019 with the promise of 700 jobs for the community. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia was using $2.35 million in state money as an incentive to build the center.

Wegmans' petition for a rehearing in the Supreme Court was supported by 22 groups like local governments, chambers of commerce, economic developers and other real estate groups that said the ruling could lead to negative impacts on the statewide economy.

Hanover has issued a statement saying that it was disappointed in the initial opinion from the Supreme Court, but that it was confident it would be found to have acted appropriately by the court system.

“We weren't against the warehouse coming to Hanover County,” said Chris French, a homeowner named in the state suit. “We were against it ... in this inappropriate location, because you've got residents right up against it. You've got environmental justice concerns and a community that has been targeted historically by Hanover County for all of the major development.”

Along with being just a few thousand feet from locals' doorsteps, they also argue that the site is disrupting a historic community in the area called Brown Grove. It was designated a state historic district in 2022 – after Wegmans started construction – and was a historically Black community.

French said county planning in Hanover – and across the country – typically placed industrial-type zoning over communities of color like Brown Grove.

The majority of people who were part of the Brown Grove community have left. Many descendants no longer live there or have sold their properties, French said.

“It's one of those things of where when you have a county that said we want to put everything here, then that just makes it so much easier for communities (to) just become dispersed over time because nobody wants to live beside industrial complexes,” he said.

The county is currently redrawing its comprehensive plan, which strategizes where certain types of projects should go. French said the plan that’s coming together so far appears to be more equitable.

Rod Morgan, another homeowner named in the suit, says the county’s process was too secretive and just didn’t give enough notice for residents to adequately voice opposition.

“The county worked on it for 18 to 24 months in secret with a codename and then they opened up the curtain said, here it is, and, you know, and we want to ram it through as quickly as you can before before anybody can get organized.”

Companies like Wegmans are often known for having highly confidential processes with strict agreements over the dissemination of information when choosing sites for large projects like a distribution center.

That left the homeowners with less than a month to act, Morgan said.

What a victory would mean for the homeowners is ultimately unclear. On one hand, Buniva says he thinks the site’s permit could become invalid. On another, Morgan said he thinks there isn’t a black-and-white answer – with some type of middle ground concession possible.

The plaintiffs have considered it a huge victory that their arguments will get their day in court. While they’re confident, there is still a lot to figure out down the road.

“I think there needs to be some finality to these proceedings,” Morgan said. “I wouldn’t look to appeal unless the circuit court either didn't do a good job, or there was some sort of error. That's different from me being unhappy with the outcome.”