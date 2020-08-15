Homes being evacuated downstream from Falling Creek Dam in Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County authorities worried about flooding are evacuating homes downstream from Falling Creek Dam near Hopkins Road.
More than 150 addresses in the potential path of high water are affected by the evacuation, which includes some apartment complexes.
Meadowbrook High School is serving as the shelter for residents being evacuated by Chesterfield Fire & EMS and police. It is not open for the general public. Chesterfield County Animal Shelter will accept pets from evacuated homes.
The water level was over 100 feet as of 5:45 p.m., which is a stage three flood advisory for that dam. Stage one is considered normal.
There are no structural concerns for the dam at this time according to Chief Sal Luciano, but the flood concerns downstream are due to release of the excess water from the gates.
With the COVID-19 distancing considerations in mind, evacuees are being asked to bring their own personal hygiene items along with masks, pillows, blankets, medication, clothing and device chargers.
