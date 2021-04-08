Homeward to close Safety Net Shelter in Richmond next week

On one evening this week, about a dozen people milled outside of the ballroom where people who enter the program have slept on spaced out air mattresses and cots since January.

Among them was William Jennings. As he puffed a cigar, the 46-year-old said he had come and go from the Safety Net Shelter since last November, returning only on nights when he could not line up somewhere else to stay.

The closure date was not a surprise to him, he said, but he worried what would become of those who still relied on the shelter and the free meals its staff provided. As for him, Jennings said he was pinning his hopes for stability on finally receiving delayed unemployment benefits and the stimulus check he had yet to get.

“I’ve been patient,” he said “I’ll find something.”

Homeward said it notified those staying at the shelter of the closure a month in advance and its staff has worked to refer those individuals to other programs and resources, depending on their situation.