Homicides, robberies down: what an understaffed RPD's focus means

When your police force is down by 20%, says Richmond’s interim chief, Rick Edwards, you’ve got to focus – and in Richmond, what that looks like is a 35% drop in homicides this year, along with a nearly 20% drop in robberies – those particularly dangerous confrontations that can so easily turn fatal.

It’s also looking like an expansion of this summer’s innovative gun violence reduction push, which Edwards steered before taking on the interim chief’s post.

And being focused, Edwards hopes, is going to eventually look like a new real time crime center – an operation that can monitor cameras, license plate readers and other data sources to feed critical information back to officers on the scene.

That could be a description of suspects, what they’re wearing and what direction they’re headed in; a license plate number or a fast records check from the center’s crime analysis team that could keep police on the scene with critical information they’d otherwise wait hours for, when they’re back at the station and logged onto their laptops.

It’ll likely be several years, if ever, before the Richmond Police Department is back at its authorized level – the force has 149 open slots at the moment – Edwards said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch editorial board.

“If we’re going to police our city, we’re going to have to have laser-like focus,” he said.

Sharpening that focus was the aim of the summer gun violence reduction campaign he led.

Edwards asked the RPD’s crime analysts to find gun violence hot spots – he meant 1-to 3-block areas where there were lots of murders, non-fatal shootings, robberies and two other crimes that standard crime statistics don’t usually break out: shooting into occupied dwellings and shooting into occupied cars.

“Those are really important to me because they are indicators of future murders … sometimes, it is a drive-by but it’s often a message to a person,” he said.

And the aim of the summer campaign was preventing violent crime.

So, after identifying the 25 hot spots with the highest rates of those violent crimes in the city, Edwards asked officers to stop by every day for 10 to 15 minutes during the hours where the analysis found violent crimes mostly likely occurred.

Timing was random, not predictable. Officers were to get out of their cars, talk to people.

“What we found is criminals see the officers in these areas and they change their behavior, but the other benefit I’m interested in is: the good folks see the officers and they feel safer,” Edwards said.

Tracking calls for police after each hot spot visit found what Edwards calls a halo effort – for hours after a hot spot stop, things quietened down.

Tracking also found this: criminals did not simply move on to new spots.

“What we’ve learned is crime can be really sticky,” Edwards said. So, the 25th Street corridor in the city’s East End and the corner of 4th and Broad streets have been trouble spots for generations.

Some of that’s the result of nearness to highways, some to apartments that are popular with drug-users. Some is just familiarity – “it’s a comfort spot, it’s a comfort zone,” Edwards said.

But change in behavior can mean something else.

In the 1st precinct, where 19 of the top 25 hot spots are, there was a 73% drop in homicides this summer. On top of that, and bucking the citywide trend, there was a 13% drop in non-fatal shootings.

One of Edwards' first acts as interim chief, after Chief Gerald Smith resigned in October, was to launch an expanded gun violence reduction program: now, each precinct will be making daily checks on its 10 hot spots.

While the hot spot program had a deterrent effect, it’s a bit harder to do for property crimes, which are headed for something close to a 25% increase this year – burglars rarely hit the streets in black masks, striped shirts and carrying a big sack labeled “swag.”

Burglaries of homes, however, are headed for a 6% increase – the big boom in property crime is coming from motor vehicle theft and from stealing items from motor vehicles, up 41%.

Most of those are from unlocked vehicles. Usually, the key is in the car, and sometimes the engine is running, Edwards said.

“They don’t hot wire cars” these days, he said.

Thefts from vehicles are also often from unlocked cars or trucks, with high value items or firearms left in plain sight.

“If you’re next to a car and just open the door, is an officer going to know you’re stealing it?” Edwards said.

One thing he wants to do is to step up efforts to remind Richmonders to lock their cars and put valuables out of sight.

Edwards especially wants to get the word out to some of the young people who have moved here in large numbers from places were car theft isn’t as common.

Also aiming at preventing crime, he’s trying to encourage Richmond officers to resume making traffic stops. Many pulled back from making stops, after the extended protests that followed George Floyd’s death. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes.

(Chauvin, serving 22 years in state prison for murdering Floyd, was sentenced in July to 21 years on federal civil rights violations for using excessive force against Floyd in 2020 and against a 14-year-old boy in 2017.)

One homicide case Edwards worked on really brings home that point to him about traffic stops.

The 2011 murder of Glen Allen resident Michael K. Brown Jr. started with an argument between two groups at the old Club Aurora, at 4th and Grace Streets. Bouncers threw them out.

The shooter, Willie Seaward, then drove out to the West End, picked up a gun, and drove back to the club, where the group that his group had scuffled with was still near. He opened fire, and hit Brown, who he did not know.

Seaward later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a firearms count. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“I just wished at some point, if some officer had interdicted the processes, whether they stopped them driving back … if an officer had seized that gun before, that murder would never have happened,” Edwards said.

“I’m trying to get our officers back into that” routine of making traffic stops and other types of proactive policing, he said.

Proactive policing these days can mean keeping an eye on social media bad-mouthing, Edwards said.

When police spot something they fear could escalate into retaliation that could kill or injure someone, Edwards passes word through the city’s community safety coordinator Sam Brown, who links schools, the city health district and dozens of dozens of nonprofits and grassroots organizations to steer at-risk youth away from trouble.

He said it’s an effort that’s already paid off.

Prevention, too, can be helped with technology – and Edwards has a tale about that from his days as sector lieutenant covering Gilpin Court.

“I was talking to this group, saying we had a 13% reduction in this and a 12% reduction in that and their eyes started glazing over,” he said.

“Finally, an older lady pulled me aside and she said: ‘That’s great, but if you can do something about me walking from my car to my apartment and not having to see young men with their guns standing there.' ”

So Edwards put up a camera.

The older woman was right: that spot was a drug market, guarded by men, guns prominent. Patrols hadn't picked it up.

“Video makes a difference,” he said. “Video enables our officers to really focus on the people doing the dirt and not the 99% of people just going about their normal business.”

And in a city where people want the police to tackle crime, but don’t want to feel they are under occupation, it’s vital to strike the right balance, he said.