Hope comes in the form of a house call for Chesterfield residents who can't visit a vaccine site

So far, the residents who have been vaccinated are over the age of 65. Upon arrival, program members have the recipient sign a consent form and after the vaccination is complete the member sits with the resident for about 15 to 30 minutes, depending on their pre-history of allergic reactions. While waiting, the member looks to get to know the resident a little better, to see if other resources would be beneficial.

Chesterfield is the only locality in the Richmond area currently operating a program to vaccinate residents at home. The MIH team is working with the Chesterfield Health District and several private home healthcare providers to find residents who qualify for an at-home vaccine.

Charlesie Long, an 88-year-old Bon Air resident, received the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccination on Wednesday. Long, who lives with dementia, no longer understands how to get in and out of a vehicle, stays inside.

Long lives in a large household with daughter Karen Gill’s family. With family members leaving the home every day, Gill said it was important for her mother to be vaccinated.

“You just never know,” Gill said.