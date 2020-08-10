Hopewell's City Council is at odds over its recent decision to strip funding from the Office on Youth — charged with providing activities for the city's youth — by about 40%.
Set to receive $170,000 for the new fiscal year, Councilman Johnny Partin made a motion in June to move $75,000 of the office’s funds to Hopewell City Public Schools and the Recreation and Parks Department.
The move, cast by critics as 'defunding' the office, was denounced by Mayor Jasmine Gore, who had a hand in restoring the agency in 2016 as a freshman council member after it had languished for 20 years without state funding.
Those in favor of the changes question why money set aside for youth programming paid for a dog park and point to transactions they say constitute conflicts of interest, said Partin, who did not provide specifics, adding he received the information from residents.
Partin said he made the motion as part of ongoing budget talks but also to begin “forcing the transition that we have to change the way things are done [with the office.] Things cannot continue as they were,” he said in an interview.
Gore, who sits on the Youth Services Commission that oversees the office, pushed back against allegations of mismanagement in an interview, saying: “We were fiscally conservative. We did not waste the taxpayers dollars."
Concerns about a lack of oversight and financial accountability for the Commission prompted the formation of an ad hoc committee of Hopewell’s City Manager, the School Superintendent, the Recreation and Parks director, the Office on Youth coordinator and the School Board Chairman to decide what the next steps are in providing for the city’s youth, Partin said.
Gerald Napper, the full-time city employee who coordinates the Office on Youth, declined to be interviewed. After initially agreeing to an interview, commissioners NaQuetta Mitchell, who is chair, Ruth Johnson and Hopewell Schools Superintendent Melody Hackney then declined. In an email Mitchell said, "after seeking wise council I have decided at this time we are unable to participate in an interview with any media outlets."
Hopewell’s Office on Youth and the Youth Services Commission were established in city code in 1989 under the Virginia Delinquency Prevention and Youth Development Act of 1979. In 1995, the Virginia General Assembly passed the Virginia Juvenile Community Control Act to establish community-based programming.
However, Hopewell's office closed in 1996 due to the state's inability to fully fund the agency, Gore said.
During her first council campaign, Gore recalled hearing from residents that Hopewell didn’t offer anything for children. Gore understood the concerns. When she was heading to college she worried about leaving her younger brother, “because there was nothing from him to do here.”
"Our city has a 21% poverty rate. We have a high percentage of one-car households. We provide programs in the neighborhood so that children don't have to struggle [to attend an event]," Gore said, during the June 25 virtual Council meeting.
About one in four Hopewell residents is 18 years old or younger, according to July 2019 U.S. census estimates.
Gore deferred her enrollment to law school upon receiving her undergraduate degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and decidid to run for City Council during the November 2012 election, “because nothing had changed and I was like, 'If these kids and young adults are going to have a chance in life to succeed they got to have something,'" she said.
In 2014, the former City Council committed to reinvesting in the program and two years later the office reopened its doors. Gore recalled pushing to get the office back, having support from the majority of the then-Council but facing what she characterized as pushback from the administration.
Despite those "dragging their feet," the agency was reinstated, and currently leases a building on North 2nd Avenue, approximately 200 feet from City Hall.
The office looks to empower Hopewell residents from birth to 24 years old through various programs, such as Balling After Dark, where children play basketball until around midnight and Kids in the Kitchen, where children are taught healthy eating habits.
During the June 25 virtual Council meeting Gore said the office offers 40 programs to Hopewell's youth. She referred questions about the list to Napper, who did not provide answers by deadline.
In its last budget cycle, in July 2019, the Youth Services Commission, approved $25,545 in grants for various activities, events, and conferences focused on youth.
"In my opinion, the grant program needs to be reviewed thoroughly and needs explicit policies, procedures and conflicts of interest declarations and economic interest forms made first before anything else happens," Partin said.
Among the most discussed allocations: a check dated July 30, 2019 for $2,500 to Promise Ministry Center, which according to its website “offers inspirational health and wellness products and services.”
The center requested $2,500 to kick start its sponsored project of constructing a dog park at Atwater Park, according to a letter Promise Ministry’s Founder Celina Richardson sent to the Office on Youth.
The letter, obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, along with a copy of the check, reads that Promise Ministry Center as a corporate sponsor, was helping the Dog Park Citizens Committee attain the required funds needed for the project. The estimated cost was $70,000, with approximately $50,000 for a parking area and $20,000 for the dog park, the letter states. Construction was slated to begin after July 1, 2020.
As of Aug. 7, the project has not come before Council, construction has not began and no city funding has been allocated, according to Partin.
“There's a narrative out there that the Youth Services Commission, gave monies to what is perceived to be a dog park,” Office on Youth Coordinator Gerald Napper said during a July 14 council work session.
“That was not the case,” he added. “The case was the Office on Youth partnered with Parks and Recreation [sic] to provide a service to the community.”
Napper explained Recreation and Parks had a partnership with a local Girl Scout Troop, to help the children earn a badge. He further said the approved commission grant was “donated to a Girl Scout Program,” however he did not specify which program, Girl Scout Troop or Girl Scout badge.
Neither Promise Ministry Center nor Hopewell Recreation and Parks returned interview requests.
Recreation and Parks received $25,000 originally intended for the Office on Youth this fiscal year; Hopewell City Public Schools received $50,000. The City Council left enough funding in the agency's budget for Napper's salary, benefits, rent, office supplies and a phone line.
Emotions became heightened at the July 14 meeting.
"We are not discussing anything but accusations and it's not right other entities aren't here as far as Recreations and Park and Councilor Partin," said Vice Mayor Patience Bennett, who did not return a request seeking comment.
"Is this a work session or a trial?" she added.
A few weeks earlier, as the board cast its vote, Council member Brenda Pelham questioned the motivations of those seeking to strip funding from the office.
Pelham later clarified in an interview, saying "I meant I thought it was mean spirited."
In a 4-3 split, the motion passed, with Partin, Bennett and council members Janice Denton and Deborah Randolph voting in favor. Gore, Pelham and Council member Arlene Holloway voted against the measure.
Referring to those who voted in favor, Pelham said “Y'all are crazy to do this, it’s plain crazy.”
Pelham expanded on this in an interview, saying "the four councilmembers [who voted to move the funds] want to sever the relationship between the coordinator [Napper] and the commission.
In an interview, Denton said the council is not defunding the office.
“It’s certainly not being done away with, we want the program to benefit the youth,” Denton said. “We wanted to put it in the hands of people who work directly with our youth.”
Moving the funds will allow for Recreation and Parks to use it for existing programs and for existing school system programs, as well as the creation of new ones, Partin said.
The ad-hoc committee is scheduled to come before Council in a month or so to present ideas for new youth programs. Partin said the office could be moved under the school system where there are more resources and “where people’s lives have been dedicated to youth.”
Pelham is against moving the office under the school system, saying the three agencies — the Office on Youth, Recreation and Parks and the school system — "need to work hand in hand to be effective."
Pelham has concerns that children with disciplinary problems will be barred from participating in programs if under the school system.
The commission is slated to transition to an advisory board without the authority to spend money, Denton said.
“We failed the commission by not giving them the training they needed or required oversight," for spending taxpayer dollars, Randolph said in an interview.
The advisory board will feature nine members, instead of commission’s current 15, as mandated in the office’s bylaws, which currently includes a council member as a commissioner.
“One thing we are not going to do is make this political. No current council member is going to be an advisory member,” Randolph said.
Any Hopewell resident will have the opportunity to apply to be an advisory member in the coming weeks, who will submit a talent-bank application to the City Council. Randolph said all current commissioners are welcomed to apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.