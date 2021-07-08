Hopewell police investigating fatal shooting of Chesterfield man found dead at gas pumps

Police are seeking a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man found dead Wednesday night near gas pumps at a Hopewell convenience store — the city’s second fatal shooting in three days.

Hopewell police said officers and paramedics responded at 9:30 p.m. to a report of a person being shot near the gas pumps at the Quick Express Store at 805 S. 15th Ave. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was identified as Melike Herbert Benjamin, 49, of Chesterfield County.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” said Kamran Afzal, Hopewell’s chief of police.

Paramedics attempted to render aid to Benjamin but determined he was deceased. Detectives were called to the scene to initiate a death investigation. Benjamin’s next of kin has been notified, according to police, and his remains were taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

Surveillance videos from the store show an unidentified person of interest who was seen leaving in a possible gold, early 2000s model Chevy Tahoe. Police described the person as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, and wearing red shorts, a black T-shirt, white socks and a gold necklace.