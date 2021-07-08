Hopewell police investigating fatal shooting of man found dead at gas pumps

Police are seeking a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man found dead Wednesday night near gas pumps at a Hopewell convenience store - the city's second fatal shooting in three days.

Hopewell police said officers and paramedics responded at 9:30 p.m. to a report of a person being shot near the gas pumps at the Quick Express Store at 805 South 15th Ave. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics attempted to render aid to the victim but determined he was deceased. Detectives were called to the scene to initiate a death investigation.

The victim's identity was being withheld pending notification of relatives. His remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office.

Surveillance videos from the store shows an unidentified person of interest who was seen leaving in a possible gold, early 2000s model Chevy Tahoe. Police described the person as a Black male, 5’8”- 6’0” tall and wearing red shorts, a black T-shirt, white socks and a gold necklace.

Police disseminated photographs to news outlets of the unknown person of interest and the vehicle.