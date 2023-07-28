The Richmond Region recorded a year-over-year record in hotel occupancy tax for a second consecutive year, according to Richmond Region Tourism.

The region’s hotels generated a total of $35 million in lodging taxes, representing a 16.4% increase over the previous year. Total hotel revenues for the fiscal year ending June 30 topped $437 million among hotels in Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico.

Richmond Region Tourism highlighted the area’s strong sports tourism industry and increased activity at the Greater Richmond Convention Center as catalysts for some of that growth, along with the return of business travel and increased focus on leisure travel.

“We have such a diverse ecosystem here and that’s what really helps us be successful,” said Katherine O’Donnell, Executive Vice President of Richmond Region Tourism.

Those revenues from lodging taxes show growth over pre-pandemic levels. Total occupancy tax revenues totaled about $30 million in 2019. Those numbers dipped to just $18 million in 2021 after most of the tourism industry was hamstrung by shutdowns. Slowly, travelers have returned and the region has been growing its profile with visitors.

O’Donnell noted that room revenues have increased but also that occupancy rates have also continued to rise.

Sports Tourism was the single biggest sector for the local tourism industry with 68% of bookings through Richmond Region Tourism. Localities across Virginia have made huge investments in sports facilities, focusing on capturing a larger, and a higher number of events.

The region hosted an array of collegiate, amateur and youth tournaments, particularly in softball, soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, swimming and field hockey. The past year also saw the introduction of the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Championship, the U.S. Masters swimming Summer Nationals and Shooting Star Field Hockey Tournament, a college showcase with thousands of athletes.

In addition, the NASCAR 400 Cook Out race is being held in Richmond this week.

The Convention Center also recorded increased action over the past year with a 21% increase in the number of bookings. GRCC hosted 218 events across the fiscal year with more than 380,000 visitors.

“[GRCC] had incredible numbers this year, with people lined up around the back waiting to get in,” O’Donnell said. “Those were performing better than in the past which has to do I think has to do with the world opening back up and people wanting to travel and then also having the event year over year, the word gets out and then attendance builds and word of mouth builds.”

The center hosted events like GalaxyCon, a three-day fandom festival, a conference for the Southeast Chapter of the Nuclear Energy Institute’s Women in Nuclear and the National Genealogical Society Family History Conference.

“A lot of attendance factors on location and we have such rich genealogical resources with the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture,” O’Donnell said. “They’ve been with us since before COVID and they always have good numbers.”

Restauranteur William Wright, who owns Henley on Grace in Downtown Richmond, said the convention center has has been a boost for downtown Richmond businesses.

“Just the other night this place was crawling with people after an event,” Wright said. “People were coming in with their kids, they’re staying around in the hotels and just searching for where to eat. My 50 to 55 seat restaurant was full that night.”

Wright said that restaurants are often scheduling to have more employees based on when events are taking place at the convention center.

Outside of GRCC events and sports tourism, O’Donnell said that business travel has slowly returned after the pandemic and that more interest has come from family travel, and leisure travel.

Richmond Region Tourism recently pushed to create a Tourism Improvement District, which adds a 2% fee to hotel stays across the region. Those revenues will add around $8 million to RRT’s budget in the coming years which it will put toward marketing.

Many visitors to the Richmond region come from drivable distances, in markets like Raleigh, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York. O’Donnell said that the added funds from the TID will be used in part to advertise to direct flight markets across the country.

Richmond International Airport has steadily grown to include more cities that RRT might target for that advertising. Places like Phoenix, Las Vegas and cities in Florida are now open to passengers, and opened as new direct markets for the Richmond area.

Tourism efforts are expected to continue to expand through repeat events at the convention center, and sports tourism, plus new events in both arenas.

The coming years are poised for growth in sports tourism with the soon-to-be-completed Henrico Sports and Events Center set to open in October with 135 events already booked.

The $2.3 billion GreenCity ‘ecodistrict’ coming to Henrico also includes plans for a 17,000 seat arena that’s anticipated to take bids for sporting events like March Madness.