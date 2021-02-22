House and Senate reach deal on in-person learning mandates

The legislation must pass the House of Delegates before heading to Northam's desk. If signed into law, it would take effect July 1.

The debate on whether or not schools should reopen for in-person learning comes as school divisions are working to get teachers vaccinated and officials face tough choices about how many children to welcome back, and how.

Some opponents of the measure -- including Tazewell County School Board member David Woodard -- voiced concerns about the state telling local school divisions what to do.

"The constitution of Virginia gives control over local schools to local school boards," he said to the committee. "One size fits all legislation and rules don't necessarily work all the time, and this is one place where it will not work. What works in Northern Virginia doesn't work in Southwest. What works in Southwest doesn't work in Hampton Roads... it's in the constitution for a reason."

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, said the legislation is meant to help the state help local school divisions.

“I think what we've seen is that the state can be effective in providing a baseline here to make sure that we're doing it well, and I think that's appropriate in this moment,” he said.