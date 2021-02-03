House votes to tighten privacy protections for undocumented residents with driver privilege cards, limiting ICE's access to DMV data

In a splintered 54-44 party-line vote on Wednesday, the Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill to tighten privacy protections for undocumented immigrants seeking driver’s privilege cards. It would effectively limit federal agencies from accessing a warehouse of data that exists within the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Immigrant rights lawyers said the bill’s passage over to the Senate signals a sustained shift in circumventing the power of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to search through state databases without approval — a loophole that has allowed data brokers and other agencies to aid in deporting noncitizens.

“It’s happened in Vermont, Washington and even our neighboring state of Maryland,” said Yely Montano, a CASA Virginia advocacy specialist, in a recent media briefing. “This privacy bill will not impede the work of our law enforcement officers. It only serves to ensure that the DMV is releasing necessary information lawfully to all entities and those entities are following the same protocol.”

Proposed by Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, House Bill 2163 would require the DMV to notify an individual if a request has been made for their information — which for all Virginians includes a person’s Social Security number, photo, date of birth and address — and what agency put in the request.