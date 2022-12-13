Housing Families First unveils improved campus in eastern Henrico

Richmond-area homeless families gained additional assistance with Tuesday’s grand opening of the expanded Housing Families First campus in eastern Henrico County.

“A lot of people are coming to meet with us and get resources,” said Beth Vann-Turnbull, executive director at HFF. “We needed more space to do all of that and really serve families better.”

HFF raised more than $4.6 million for its Opening Doors for Families capital campaign, which began in November 2018. The total amount exceeded HFF’s goal by six percent and reached that number five months ahead of schedule this July.

HFF started in 2000 when a group of founders identified a need for more shelter for women with children in eastern Henrico.

One of HFF’s key programs is Hilliard House, an emergency shelter for families to reside in while they work toward securing permanent housing. It is the largest such shelter in the region.

As HFF grew to include all family compositions, there was a greater need for additional and improved spaces across the HFF complex.

“We’ve had 22 years of kids and families living here, and that’s a pretty rough and tumble use for a lot of years,” Vann-Turnbull said.

HFF added more than 2,800 square feet to its campus. Hilliard House put in 10 new beds, bringing the total to 40. A private entrance was installed for residents. A boutique with kitchen and bedroom materials for incoming families to select from was added to the building.

Other updates include flex offices spaces for community clients, a basketball court, energy efficient appliances, larger meeting spaces for families and staff, additional parking spaces and a school bus drop-off area.

HFF has been a big help to people like Taralynn Hopkins, who took part in Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony with her two-year-old daughter, Alexis Purvis.

“It was my first time doing something like this,” Hopkins said. “It was a good experience.”

Hopkins, who is originally from the Richmond area, turned to HFF three months ago after being homeless in North Carolina. During her residence at Hilliard House, she started a new job and found permanent housing that she will soon move into with her family.

“There’s more resources here, they have more things here,” Hopkins said. “It changed our lives a lot, just in those three months.”

Ashley Stupak, emergency shelter case manager at HFF, said the organization is unique in that its flexibility allows for meeting the needs of different families.

“It serves the dignity of the families that are staying here,” Stupak said. “It’s housing-focused and family-focused, which is really important.”

Moving forward, Vann-Turnbull said one of the HFF’s biggest needs is affordable housing development.

“We are always looking for additional partnerships and ways to find more affordable housing for families,” she said. “Now that we have this done, we’re starting to turn our attention to how we can acquire and partner on more affordable housing units.”

