Housing rights organizer pleads guilty to 2 charges related to anti-eviction protest that turned violent at John Marshall Courts Building

Roughly 30 supporters of the defendants filled most of the available seats in the gallery of the courtroom where the cases were heard.

Al-Qadaffi originally sought to be tried by a jury, but decided Monday to plead to two of the four offenses after Groover and Gaborik worked out a verbal agreement. There was no formal, written plea agreement.

During a hearing in July, Groover told the court that Al-Qadaffi and Schunn should be tried together, and the judge agreed. At that time, both defendants indicated they wished to be tried by a jury. "They walked into this courthouse together," Groover said. "They committed these acts together."

After the July hearing, Al-Qadaffi said he was demonstrating as part of a protest against the resumption of evictions in Richmond during the pandemic. He said he hadn't known Schunn before the protest, nor did he know why she was there.

Al-Qadaffi said he walked into the courthouse to observe eviction proceedings and was immediately accosted by the deputies. He denied kicking the officers.