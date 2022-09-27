How Bon Secours allegedly exploited a government drug program for profit

It began at least 15 years ago. A gastrointestinal doctor in Hanover County would prescribe an expensive medicine for Crohn’s disease called Remicade. To receive the intravenous therapy, patients traveled across the parking lot at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville and visited the infusion center.

But when the paperwork arrived, the site of the infusion was listed at a hospital 9 miles away in the city of Richmond — Richmond Community Hospital. The doctor approached an executive at Bon Secours, which owns both facilities. The explanation: Richmond Community was buying the medicine for the Memorial patients.

“It’s fraud, really, in my opinion,” said the doctor, who asked to remain anonymous because he still contracts with Bon Secours.

His account supports a report by The New York Times alleging that Bon Secours buys medicine at a discounted price through a federal program intended for low-income patients and disperses it to customers throughout the area, regardless of their financial ability.

Richmond Community treats a low-income population in Church Hill and qualifies for the program, called 340B. Bon Secours also operates 10 outpatient clinics in other parts of town that are listed as subsidiaries of Richmond Community, according to federal records. The outpatient clinics get the benefit of purchasing cheap drugs even though their clientele are likely much wealthier.

One such clinic, the Bon Secours Cancer Institute at St. Mary’s Hospital, is in western Henrico County, adjacent to some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in town. But for the purposes of the 340B program, the cancer institute is part of Richmond Community, 10 miles away on the other side of town.

Bon Secours’ maneuvering isn’t illegal, experts said. But they said it does demonstrate how greater scrutiny of the program is needed.

Jenna Green, a spokesperson for Bon Secours, said the health system is fully compliant with the program and uses the savings to reinvest in the community.

“As a provider in Richmond’s East End, 340B is critical to our patients,” Green said. “We have and will continue to provide accessible, affordable, high-quality care through this and other programs that improve the well-being of the greater Richmond community.”

Drug costs for low-income patients

The 340B Drug Pricing Program, instituted in 1992, allows nonprofit health care facilities to purchase outpatient drugs at discounts of 20% to 50%.

Eligible facilities typically provide care to a high number of Medicare and Medicaid patients. Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center and its subsidiaries also qualify. Hospitals owned by HCA Healthcare, a for-profit entity, are not eligible.

The Affordable Care Act expanded the number of health care facilities that can participate in the program, and now 50,000 facilities take part. The federal government estimates that hospitals and other health care providers have saved $38 billion in drug costs.

According to The New York Times, Richmond Community can buy a vial of the cancer drug Keytruda for $3,444. Then it charges private insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield more than seven times the price — roughly $25,000.

Richmond Community had a profit of nearly 44% in 2020, according to Virginia Health Information.

When a hospital buys a discounted drug and then bills an insurance company the standard rate, the hospital pockets the difference. The hospital should then use the money to support the low-income communities they already serve, said David Bowman, a spokesperson for the Health Resources and Services Administration, which operates 340B.

But that’s where critics of Bon Secours speak up. They say the health system has invested in the posh St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian and Memorial Regional in Hanover while dragging its feet to build a 25,000-square-foot facility near Richmond Community that it pledged to the city a decade ago.

Hospitals that make money off 340B are supposed to reinvest their earnings by expanding or adding services, said Saleema Karim, a professor of health administration at VCU. The law doesn’t make any specific requirements.

Del. Otto Wachsmann, R-Sussex, owned and operated an independent pharmacy in Stony Creek for 18 years until 2019, when he sold it to a federally qualified health center that opened in the same community in Sussex County.

Wachsmann, who said he now works a few days a month for another community health center in Waverly, said the 340B program makes it “financially feasible” for federally qualified health centers, clinics and independent pharmacies to operate in rural Virginia and other medically underserved areas.

The discounted drugs under 340B “can only be used for those patients that are being treated by the covered entity” under the federal law, he said.

Infusion at St. Francis

A South Richmond man needed an iron infusion to treat anemia. He went to St. Francis for the infusion. But when he got the bill, its origination was listed as Richmond Community Hospital.

“Lo and behold, it was from the hospital over there in Church Hill,” he said.

His suspicion over the billing intensified after he read a story published Tuesday in the Richmond Times-Dispatch about Bon Secours’ use of Richmond Community to take advantage of the 340B federal drug pricing program.

“It makes me wonder if Bon Secours is getting medications at reduced price from them and selling them at retail over at St. Francis,” said the man, who did not want to be identified because of his continued medical treatment at Bon Secours.

While the 340B program is designed to help low-income patients, there is a loophole. Health systems can open “child sites” such as the 10 outpatient clinics owned by Bon Secours.

One of the 10 outpatient clinics considered a subsidiary of Richmond Community is the Southside Outpatient Infusion Center, near St. Francis. So is the nearby Bon Secours Cancer Institute at St. Francis.

Five of the associated clinics are on Bremo Road near St. Mary’s Hospital. Two are on Atlee Road near Memorial Regional. One location is not adjoined to any hospital — the Bon Secours Rheumatology Center, at 9602 Patterson Ave., 14 miles from Richmond Community.

VCU’s benefit

VCU Health also benefits from 340B. VCU Medical Center cares for more patients who are uninsured or covered through Medicaid than any other hospital in the state, said Grant Heston, vice president for university relations.

Thanks to 340B, VCU Health saved $114 million in 2020, benefiting more than 2,000 patients the health system said. VCU reinvested that money, opening the 17-story Adult Outpatient Pavilion downtown last year. It is currently building a 16-story Children’s Hospital of Richmond tower, which will bring the hospital’s inpatient and outpatient care for children under one roof. The health system has made a number of other investments in recent years.

There’s not a great deal of oversight of the 340B program, said Paula Song, a professor of health administration at VCU. Though the program is designed to help uninsured and underinsured patients, it doesn’t always end up that way.

Hospital systems participating in 340B have increasingly opened clinics in wealthier areas in the past 20 years, The New York Times reported.

When a hospital dispenses a drug to an ineligible patient, it’s referred to as a “drug diversion.” Between 2012 and 2020, federal Health Resources and Services Administration audits counted more than 500 drug diversions nationwide.

President Joe Biden’s administration included a legislative proposal in the federal budget to require eligible health care facilities to report to HRSA their 340B savings and how they spend the money. It’s unclear if the way Bon Secours reinvests its money would violate HRSA procedures.

On Monday, after The New York Times published its story, Virginia politicians called for the government to go to greater lengths to ensure 340B is used as designed — for low-income patients and hospitals.