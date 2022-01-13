'How can we take this company seriously?' Hanover leaders left with more pipeline questions after Chickahominy meeting

Ashland District representative Faye O. Pritchard said she participated in the virtual open house Chickahominy hosted last month, and questioned statements made by Minear then about the local benefit to those who agree to have their land used for the pipeline.

Minear clarified by saying her statements back then were that the benefits come from the power plant and its ability to support electricity demand in the future. She said Virginia has attracted and continues to attract large tech companies that will need that electricity. Minear said if the project gets off the ground and to the construction phase, landowners whose properties are impacted could be compensated at a rate of $50 per linear foot.

Pritchard responded that the plan appears to be that private investors simply want landowners to agree to let them “violate” private property “for the greater good.”

“Is that a fair assessment of what you said,” Pritchard asked, because “that’s what it sounds like from my end.”

Minear said the word violate “is kind of a biased way to put it,” because Chickahominy is asking landowners permission to be on their properties, and they're not trespassing “if the landowner gives consent.”